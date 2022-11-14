Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 November, 2022, 1:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Mfg sector robbed off highest over $2m in cyberattacks

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Desk

Sophos, a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, recently published a new sectoral survey report, "The State of Ransomware in Manufacturing and Production," which found that the sector had the highest average ransom payment across all sectors: $2,036,189 versus $812,360, respectively.
In addition, 66% of manufacturing and production organizations surveyed reported an increase in the complexity of cyber-attacks, and 61% reported an increase in the volume of cyber-attacks when compared to the previous year's survey.
The increase in complexity and volume is also 7% and 4% higher than the cross-sector average, respectively, says a press release.
"Manufacturing is an attractive sector to target for cybercriminals due to the privileged position it occupies in the supply chain. Outdated infrastructure and lack of visibility into the OT environment provide attackers with an easy way in and a launching pad for attacks inside a breached network. The convergence of IT and OT is increasing the attack surface and exacerbating an already complex threat environment," said John Shier, senior security advisor, Sophos.
"While having reliable backups is an important part of recovery, today's ransomware threat requires a detailed response plan that includes human-led threat-hunting capabilities. Complex attacks require comprehensive protection, which, for many organizations, will include the addition of managed detection and response (MDR) teams who are trained to look for and neutralize active attackers."
While manufacturing and production had the highest average ransom payment, the percentage of organizations that paid the ransom was among the lowest across sectors (33% versus 46% for the cross-sector average).
The survey also said the manufacturing and production sector had the lowest attack rate, tied with financial services, with only 55% of organizations surveyed targeted by ransomware.
However, the percentage of manufacturing and production organizations hit by ransomware increased by 52% over the previous year's report (up from 36% in the 2021 survey report).
The sector also had the lowest encryption rate (57% versus 65% for the cross-sector average), only 75% of those surveyed reported having cyber insurance-the lowest percentage across all sectors.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Pubali Bank signs MoU with ICAB
Branding BD will uplift women entrepreneurs: Speaker
Banks to have 24 holidays in 2023: BB
Printers, publishers seek govt help to hit global market
India to launch world's longest luxury cruise thru BD
Stocks fall on selling pressure
Call money rate rises further amid growing liquidity crisis


Latest News
Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded
Govt turns blind, desperate and inhuman to cling to power: Fakhrul
US supports India for G20 presidency
BNP must forget about restoring caretaker govt before elections: Quader
Jatiya Party leader killed in Noakhali road accident
Depositors need not to be worried, no bank will get closed: BB
Bangladesh to hold next general election in January 2024: EC
'Damal' to hit theatres in 15 US cities Nov 18
England clinch T20 World Cup title
Bangladesh seeks more loans from WB amid economic woes
Most Read News
Makkia Hossain Maria's Stylish Abaya going to open 6th outlet in city
'Square Mother' Anita Chowdhury passes away
Petition filed for cancellation of bail of two ex-NSU trustees
Jhumon Das gets ad-interim bail, no bar to release
Joy launches 'Binimoy'
Joy testifies before court over 'plot to kill him after abduction'
Melbourne opened for Final as England opt to bowl against Pakistan
Pilgrims can now complete immigration process in Dhaka
PM urges foreign businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
PM opens 'Made in Bangladesh Week-2022'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft