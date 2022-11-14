Mozambique begins LNG exports

MAPUTO, Nov 13: Mozambique has started exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced in the country's restive north, President Filipe Nyusi said on Sunday.

The first export shipment of gas produced at the off-shore Coral Sul plant, managed by Italian company Eni, has left territorial waters, Nyusi said in a video statement.

"Today, Mozambique enters the annals of world history as one of the exporting countries of LNG," said Nyusi.

He said the shipment was the first under a deal with British giant BP, without providing further details.

Mozambique has set high hopes on vast natural gas deposits -- the largest ever found south of the Sahara -- that were discovered in the northern Cabo Delgado province in 2010. -Reuters

















