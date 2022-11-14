Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 November, 2022, 1:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Mozambique begins LNG exports

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

MAPUTO, Nov 13: Mozambique has started exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced in the country's restive north, President Filipe Nyusi said on Sunday.
The first export shipment of gas produced at the off-shore Coral Sul plant, managed by Italian company Eni, has left territorial waters, Nyusi said in a video statement.
"Today, Mozambique enters the annals of world history as one of the exporting countries of LNG," said Nyusi.  
He said the shipment was the first under a deal with British giant BP, without providing further details.
Mozambique has set high hopes on vast natural gas deposits -- the largest ever found south of the Sahara -- that were discovered in the northern Cabo Delgado province in 2010.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Pubali Bank signs MoU with ICAB
Branding BD will uplift women entrepreneurs: Speaker
Banks to have 24 holidays in 2023: BB
Printers, publishers seek govt help to hit global market
India to launch world's longest luxury cruise thru BD
Stocks fall on selling pressure
Call money rate rises further amid growing liquidity crisis


Latest News
Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded
Govt turns blind, desperate and inhuman to cling to power: Fakhrul
US supports India for G20 presidency
BNP must forget about restoring caretaker govt before elections: Quader
Jatiya Party leader killed in Noakhali road accident
Depositors need not to be worried, no bank will get closed: BB
Bangladesh to hold next general election in January 2024: EC
'Damal' to hit theatres in 15 US cities Nov 18
England clinch T20 World Cup title
Bangladesh seeks more loans from WB amid economic woes
Most Read News
Makkia Hossain Maria's Stylish Abaya going to open 6th outlet in city
'Square Mother' Anita Chowdhury passes away
Petition filed for cancellation of bail of two ex-NSU trustees
Jhumon Das gets ad-interim bail, no bar to release
Joy launches 'Binimoy'
Joy testifies before court over 'plot to kill him after abduction'
Melbourne opened for Final as England opt to bowl against Pakistan
Pilgrims can now complete immigration process in Dhaka
PM urges foreign businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
PM opens 'Made in Bangladesh Week-2022'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft