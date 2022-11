Business Events

ATAB (Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh) Secretary General Abdus Salam Aref and Air Astra Chief Executive Officer Imran Asif shake hand after signing a title sponsorship agreement on behalf of their respective sides at a city hotel on Saturday. ATAB will host a three-day fair titled "Bangladesh International Travel and Tourism Expo (BITTE)" at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Dhaka to promote travel and tourism from December 1-3.