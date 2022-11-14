Video
Home Business

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

BDCF links young communication staff with skilled ones

Bangladesh Development Communication Forum (BDCF), an online platform, has organized its second networking event in Dhaka in an effort to build bridge between the young communication professionals and the experienced ones.
The development communication professionals came together on Saturday considering the roles, importance, and significance of communications in the development sector.
Lead organizer of the event, Md. Abdul Quayyum said the main purpose of the BDCF is to create a bridge between the young communication professionals and the experienced ones, so that they can all contribute together for the betterment of the country.
"I hope this type of event will further strengthen these bonds," he said.
Over 150 development communication professionals and students gathered at a restaurant in Dhaka on Saturday for this networking event.
The event provided the experienced development communication professional and the budding communicators, and the development students with an opportunity to engage with each other and learn from their experiences, said a media release on Sunday.
Masud Rana, the dreamer, and the Social Media Adviser for International Rescue Committee (IRC) first created this Facebook based group.
With over 6500 members, the group is now a hub for development communicators around the country, and serving the needs of learning and information for many budding communicators as well as the experienced ones.
Through the three sessions during thr event, participants got to know each other and shared tips and tricks for successes in the development sectors.
In addition, they discussed best practices to efficiently communicate their respective organizations' successes to the audiences.
The participants hoped that this will continue in the future to cater the needs of development communication professionals in Bangladesh.    -UNB


