OPPO offers chance to customers of meeting Shakib Al Hasan

Leading smart device brand OPPO is all geared up to host the O'Fans Festival, set with a theme of "making memories", designed to inspire a smart life.

What can be better than the memory of meeting the country's pride, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan?

The campaign comes with the super exciting opportunity for OPPO fans to meet all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in person and upgrade their OPPO devices with lucrative deals for a smarter life.

Customers who want to avail the opportunity to meet Shakib Al Hasan can go to their local OPPO Fans Zone, which are located in popular malls and exclusive OPPO brand shops, and participate the O'Fans contest to win a chance to meet Shakib Al Hasan.

Moreover, customers can also purchase their desired device from the OPPO F21 Series and win a lucky draw to meet the all-rounder, along with other popular celebrities and exciting goodies.

This serves as a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet the much-loved all-rounder for an experience that evokes the inspiration for a smarter life through the inclusion of OPPO.

As a cherry on top, OPPO devices such as A16e, A54 and A95 can be purchased at reduced rates, costing BDT 13,990 BDT 17,990 and BDT 23,990 respectively. Moreover, OPPO will soon be launching another smartphone from its A series - A17 - to help users experience a smart life

Hence, now is the time to upgrade to the latest OPPO devices and avail this once in a lifetime opportunity! This fest will run throughout the months of November and December.

OPPO has been witnessing an impressive growth within the market for the last eight years of its operation in Bangladesh, while they believe their success is due to the outcome of the immense love showered by their customers. The O'Fans Festival has been designed to give a portion of this love back to these users, by enabling them to make memories worth remembering.

Regarding the O'Fans Festival, Damon Yang, Managing Director of OPPO Bangladesh Authorized Exclusive Distributor, said: "This fest comes as an opportunity for our fans to connect with the all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, a person who exemplifies determination and is an embodiment of inspiration. I believe that this fest is truly going to create memories for a lifetime!"

So, make no ado and rush to your nearest OPPO Fans Zone to be a part of this incredible festival, and get a chance to meet all-rounder Shakib al Hasan. To know more details about the fest and offers, keep an eye on OPPO Bangladesh's Facebook page.




















