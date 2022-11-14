

Bengal Commercial Bank's clients get up to 50pc discount at Chuti Resort

Tarik Morshed, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank and Mostofa Mahmud Arifee, Group Chairman of Chuti Group were present at the signing ceremony.

Md. Rafiqul Islam, DMD and CTO of the Bank, Md. HumayunKabir (FCS), Company Secretary; Lovely Jahan Asst. Manager (Sales and Marketing) of Chuti Resort Purbachal, Md. Ahsan kaderMunshi, Asst. Manager (Sales and Marketing) of Chuti ResortGazipurwere also present at the ceremony along with other high officials from both organisations.















Bengal Commercial Bank's card holders are getting up to 50 per cent discount at the Purbachal and Gazipur Brach of Chuti Resort. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed regarding the matter very recently at the Bank's Head Office in Gulshan, Dhaka, says a press release.Tarik Morshed, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank and Mostofa Mahmud Arifee, Group Chairman of Chuti Group were present at the signing ceremony.Md. Rafiqul Islam, DMD and CTO of the Bank, Md. HumayunKabir (FCS), Company Secretary; Lovely Jahan Asst. Manager (Sales and Marketing) of Chuti Resort Purbachal, Md. Ahsan kaderMunshi, Asst. Manager (Sales and Marketing) of Chuti ResortGazipurwere also present at the ceremony along with other high officials from both organisations.