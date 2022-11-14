Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 November, 2022, 1:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Intertek quality partner for Made in Bangladesh Week 2022

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Desk

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is proud to be the Quality Partner and a select presenter at the inaugural Made in Bangladesh Week 2022 (MIBW) that kicked off  in Dhaka, Bangladesh from Saturday last.
The prestigious event, organized by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) in partnership with Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE), will showcase in the week the initiatives, innovations, and advancement being made by Bangladesh garment makers.
The event is a step towards achieving the vision of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and of industry leaders, to position the country as the premium fashion sourcing hub for global fashion retailers and brands.
The week-long event will bring together all kinds of stakeholders including industry experts, decision-makers, authorities, associations, supply chain partners, and international organizations. It will initiate collaborations and lay out a roadmap towards collectively promoting sustainability and responsible business for the future.
Intertek, with its 130 years of rich experience and expertise, not only understands the industry's challenges and opportunities, but is also well-positioned to identify the best strategies for businesses to achieve total quality assurance to build safer, better and more sustainable supply chains. As your Total Quality Partner, we are here to support you in adopting and implementing best-in-class solutions for your company and the end-consumers.
As the Quality Partner of MIBW, Intertek experts will be presenting at the following conference session: Day Five, November 16 | Panel discussion, Session VI; Topic:  Responsible Business Needs a Global Alliance on Due Diligence-The Perspective of Manufacturers and the Western Buyers.
Presenter: Sandeep Das, President-Elect of Global Softlines and Hardlines, and Regional Managing Director South Asia and MENAP Products, Intertek Group
To learn more about Made in Bangladesh Week, one may visit: www.madeinbangladeshweek.com To learn more about Intertek Bangladesh, visit: www.intertek.com/bangladesh. To set up a meeting with Intertek during the event, please contact [email protected]


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Pubali Bank signs MoU with ICAB
Branding BD will uplift women entrepreneurs: Speaker
Banks to have 24 holidays in 2023: BB
Printers, publishers seek govt help to hit global market
India to launch world's longest luxury cruise thru BD
Stocks fall on selling pressure
Call money rate rises further amid growing liquidity crisis


Latest News
Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded
Govt turns blind, desperate and inhuman to cling to power: Fakhrul
US supports India for G20 presidency
BNP must forget about restoring caretaker govt before elections: Quader
Jatiya Party leader killed in Noakhali road accident
Depositors need not to be worried, no bank will get closed: BB
Bangladesh to hold next general election in January 2024: EC
'Damal' to hit theatres in 15 US cities Nov 18
England clinch T20 World Cup title
Bangladesh seeks more loans from WB amid economic woes
Most Read News
Makkia Hossain Maria's Stylish Abaya going to open 6th outlet in city
'Square Mother' Anita Chowdhury passes away
Petition filed for cancellation of bail of two ex-NSU trustees
Jhumon Das gets ad-interim bail, no bar to release
Joy launches 'Binimoy'
Joy testifies before court over 'plot to kill him after abduction'
Melbourne opened for Final as England opt to bowl against Pakistan
Pilgrims can now complete immigration process in Dhaka
PM urges foreign businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
PM opens 'Made in Bangladesh Week-2022'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft