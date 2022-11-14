Intertek quality partner for Made in Bangladesh Week 2022





The prestigious event, organized by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) in partnership with Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE), will showcase in the week the initiatives, innovations, and advancement being made by Bangladesh garment makers.

The event is a step towards achieving the vision of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and of industry leaders, to position the country as the premium fashion sourcing hub for global fashion retailers and brands.

The week-long event will bring together all kinds of stakeholders including industry experts, decision-makers, authorities, associations, supply chain partners, and international organizations. It will initiate collaborations and lay out a roadmap towards collectively promoting sustainability and responsible business for the future.

Intertek, with its 130 years of rich experience and expertise, not only understands the industry's challenges and opportunities, but is also well-positioned to identify the best strategies for businesses to achieve total quality assurance to build safer, better and more sustainable supply chains. As your Total Quality Partner, we are here to support you in adopting and implementing best-in-class solutions for your company and the end-consumers.

As the Quality Partner of MIBW, Intertek experts will be presenting at the following conference session: Day Five, November 16 | Panel discussion, Session VI; Topic: Responsible Business Needs a Global Alliance on Due Diligence-The Perspective of Manufacturers and the Western Buyers.

Presenter: Sandeep Das, President-Elect of Global Softlines and Hardlines, and Regional Managing Director South Asia and MENAP Products, Intertek Group

To learn more about Made in Bangladesh Week, one may visit: www.madeinbangladeshweek.com To learn more about Intertek Bangladesh, visit: www.intertek.com/bangladesh.













