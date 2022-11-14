Video
BFSA trains foodpand's home chefs, restaurant owners

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

The Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) organized a training session for foodpand's home chefs and restaurant owners of Sylhel to improve hygiene standards while preparing food and its packaging for the consumers.
BFSA has conducted this training session for all the stakeholders including foodpanda's high officials with a view to sharing the government's laws and regulations on hygiene, health concerns, safety, food storage and packaging standards for the consumers. Moreover, the training also focused on the best practices of kitchen operations, says a press release.
Abdun Naser Khan, Secretary of Bangladesh Food Safety Authority graced the event as the chief guest with the presence of high officials of foodpanda, including Jamal Yusuff Zuberi, Director of Finance; Siddhartha Bhowmick, Head of Business Development; and Avinash Maheshwaram, Head of Marketplace Operations. The session was organized at a hotel in Sylhet last week.
"Bangladesh Food Safety Authority has been working tirelessly to ensure safe food at every step of the food chain since its establishment. As part of this commitment, the training programme organized for foodpanda's restaurant partners will greatly assist online food businesses in preparing, serving, packaging, and delivering food safely for the customers. I would like to thank all concerned for organizing this training in Sylhet. We hope foodpanda will organize this training programme in all the districts in the future and BFSA will be happy to guide and assist," said Abdun Naser Khan, said Secretary of BFSA.


