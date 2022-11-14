Urmi Group launches activewear product Turaag Active

Wave Riders Limited, a concern of Urmi Group, has launched its newest line of products named Turaag Active.

The launch took place recently through a grand event held at the capital's Army Stadium during the final match of the BGMEA Cup, says a press release.

Turaag Active can now be purchased from the company's online outlet. Availability on offline outlets will be announced soon.

President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), Faruque Hassan graced the event as the chief guest. Besides, Asif Ashraf, Managing Director of Urmi Group, along with other high officials of BGMEA and Urmi Group, were present at the program.

Keeping the demands of local consumers in mind, Urmi group has constantly been introducing newer kinds of products into the market. In continuation of that effort, the company has introduced the newest product range of activewear for the youth and health-conscious people of the country.

Turaag Active has been made with sustainable material; and facilitates performance and recuperation of athletes after strenuous activities.

On the occasion, BGMEA president Faruque Hassan, said, "The importance and contribution of the garment sector to Bangladesh's economy is immense.

The garments industry of Bangladesh is the second largest garments exporter in the world and constitutes 11% of the country's GDP. The garment manufacturing companies have been playing a positive role in driving the country towards such achievement.

Besides, they are also bringing in newer products into the market to cater to local demands, just the way Urmi group launched the new Turaag Active through this beautiful event."

Asif Ashraf, Director of BGMEA and Managing Director of Urmi Group, said, "Physical exercise plays an important role in ensuring a healthy life, also helping us in achieving our goals. Hence, we have been introducing different kinds of products with the objective of helping people possess good health, and our newest product exemplifies that."

Emphasizing the necessity of sports, he further stated, "There is no alternative to physical exercise in ensuring a healthy and cheerful body and mind. Hence, we all should focus on sports and exercise at any chance we get amidst our busy schedules. I want to thank everyone here for arranging such a great contest."

















