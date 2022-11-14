

City Bank inks deal with Trust Axiata Digital Ltd





City Bank recently signed an agreement with Trust Axiata Digital Limited at City Bank Head Office. City Bank will facilitate online digital collections and payments to Trust Axiata Digital Limited through the bank's digital platform, says a press release. Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of City Bank and Dewan Nazmul Hasan, Chief Executive Officer of Trust Axiata Digital Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Tahsin Haq, Head of Corporate Cash Management and Arup Haider, Head of Retail Banking of City Bank along with other senior officials from both the organizations were present in the signing ceremony.