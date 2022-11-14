Video
Beximco Computers wins BASIS Nat'l ICT Awards-2022

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

Beximco Computers Limited (BCL), a subsidiary of BEXIMCO Group has won the 'BASIS National ICT Awards 2022', in the 'Government and Citizen Services' category on highly impactful program titled 'Food Friendly Programme (FFP)'- a product of DG Food of Ministry of Food in recognition of providing innovative services in the IT sector of the country.
"Food Friendly Program" (FFP) is a dream of our honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, where nutritional support is provided to vulnerable families and rural households by offering rice at a subsidized price.
According to BCL sources, the "Food Friendly Initiative" seeks for eligible, extremely impoverished households who are in need of food; as a result, 4.25 million vulnerable recipients have benefited from this program. For the families to benefit from the initiative, a facial recognition technology must be used to identify them. The initiative started in March 2022, and after only 5 months, BCL has implemented the project.  
The "Food Friendly Program" (FFP) offers value and support to all the intermediaries, from the level of the government to the level of the person. Food grains worth about USD 110 million will be supplied via the FFP system. The supply and distribution markets, with a combined value of USD 28 billion, will be compatible with the FFP certification processes. The sources further stated that the technique will result in stringent pricing control while distributing the rice as well as proper market monitoring.
In order to identify qualified households in need of food, this approach complies with governmental regulations. The food-friendly initiative helps the most underprivileged families with nutrition in a more sophisticated way. In addition, FFP is set up so that food may be distributed in Bangladesh effectively and reliably in the event of natural disasters or other emergency situations.
The initiative has resulted in cost reductions, accountability, efficient supply chains, and inclusion of nutrition, transparency, and reduction of poverty. This year, 68 prizes were given in 36 categories at the BASIS National ICT Awards 2022 to honor the country's information technology sector's creative projects and products.
The Asia Pacific ICT Alliance Awards (APICTA), dubbed as the Oscars of the Asia-Pacific IT industry, will feature competitions for the finest projects.


