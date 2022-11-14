Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 November, 2022, 1:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Russia says no agreement yet to extend Black Sea grain deal

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Nov 13: Russia said on Saturday there was no agreement yet to extend a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, repeating its insistence on unhindered access to world markets for its own food and fertiliser exports.
Deputy Foreign Minster Sergei Vershinin was quoted by state news agency TASS as saying talks with UN officials in Geneva on Friday had been useful and detailed but the issue of renewing the deal - which expires in one week - had yet to be resolved.
He also said there could be no progress unless a Russian state bank that finances the farm sector was reconnected to the international SWIFT bank payments system, from which it has been cut off by Western sanctions.
The United Nations says 10 million tonnes of grain and other foods have been exported from Ukraine under the Black Sea initiative agreed in July, helping to stave off a global food crisis.
But Russia has repeatedly complained its own grain and fertiliser shipments, though not directly targeted by Western sanctions, are effectively blocked because the sanctions cut shippers' access to finance, insurance and ports.
A Russian foreign ministry statement said Ukrainian grain shipments and "normalization" of Russia's own farm exports were integral parts of a single package of measures to ensure global food security.
In its readout of Friday's talks, it said the only "unhindered access of Russian food and fertilizers to world markets" would make it possible to stabilise prices.
A UN statement on Friday said the participants "remain engaged in the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and held constructive discussions on its continuation".
Vershinin was quoted as saying that restoring access to the SWIFT payments system for agricultural lender Rosselkhozbank was a key issue.
"Without that, of course, we simply cannot move forward," he said, adding that Russia had been assured by the UN officials that "they also consider this issue to be vital".
The European Union announced on June 3 that it was removing the bank from SWIFT as part of its sixth wave of sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine has accused Moscow of playing "hunger games" with the world. Russia, whose warships were blocking access to Ukrainian ports until the July deal came into force, denies using the grains issue as a tool to gain leverage in the conflict.
Russia briefly suspended its participation in the deal on Oct. 29 after an attack on its Black Sea fleet but returned to it just four days later in a U-turn by President Vladimir Putin after mediation by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
Russia withdrew its troops from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson this week, abandoning the only regional capital it had captured since the February invasion.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Pubali Bank signs MoU with ICAB
Branding BD will uplift women entrepreneurs: Speaker
Banks to have 24 holidays in 2023: BB
Printers, publishers seek govt help to hit global market
India to launch world's longest luxury cruise thru BD
Stocks fall on selling pressure
Call money rate rises further amid growing liquidity crisis


Latest News
Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded
Govt turns blind, desperate and inhuman to cling to power: Fakhrul
US supports India for G20 presidency
BNP must forget about restoring caretaker govt before elections: Quader
Jatiya Party leader killed in Noakhali road accident
Depositors need not to be worried, no bank will get closed: BB
Bangladesh to hold next general election in January 2024: EC
'Damal' to hit theatres in 15 US cities Nov 18
England clinch T20 World Cup title
Bangladesh seeks more loans from WB amid economic woes
Most Read News
Makkia Hossain Maria's Stylish Abaya going to open 6th outlet in city
'Square Mother' Anita Chowdhury passes away
Petition filed for cancellation of bail of two ex-NSU trustees
Jhumon Das gets ad-interim bail, no bar to release
Joy launches 'Binimoy'
Joy testifies before court over 'plot to kill him after abduction'
Melbourne opened for Final as England opt to bowl against Pakistan
Pilgrims can now complete immigration process in Dhaka
PM urges foreign businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
PM opens 'Made in Bangladesh Week-2022'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft