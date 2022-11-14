BD seeks IDA loan to address economic challenges

The World Bank wants to provide financial support for the beautification of Dhaka city.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said that the government has undertaken a project called 'Beautification of Dhaka' and its implementation has already started. The project will be financed by the World Bank.

Mustafa Kamal asked for this assistance when World Bank South Asia Vice-President Martin Reiser made a courtesy call on the Finance Minister's office at the secretariat on Sunday.

Finance Division Senior Secretary Fatima Yasmin, Economic Relations Division Secretary Sharifa Khan, World Bank Bangladesh and Bhutan Country Director Abdolaye Sek, Regional Director Guangze Chen and Acting Country Director Dandan Chen were present.

Finance Minister has sought increased assistance from the World Bank from the concessional (flexible conditions) IDA (International Development Association) fund for Bangladesh to recover from the adverse economic conditions arising out of the Covid-19 and Ukraine-Russia war.

IDA funds are allocated to the recipient countries in relation to their income levels and record of success in managing their economies and their ongoing IDA projects. IDA's lending terms are highly concessional, meaning that IDA credits carry no or low interest charges.

After the meeting, the Finance Minister told reporters at the secretariat that the World Bank is one of Bangladesh's big development partners. It has committed a total of US$37 billion in loans and grants since 1972 to our development programs. Of this, $26.6 billion have been waived. We have paid $6.36 billion in interest and principal so far. The World Bank is preparing a Country Partnership Framework for the fiscal year 2023-2027."

He said, the World Bank is working on a technical assistance project called 'Beautification of Dhaka' on our request to ensure environmental restoration and navigability of rivers around the city and increase its beauty. As a result, the beauty of the rivers around Dhaka like Hatirjheel will increase and the traffic will be eased. The World Bank has agreed to finance it.

Later, a notification sent by the Ministry of Finance said that the IDA-20 will be very helpful in restoring the economy of the IDA countries. He requested increased assistance from concessional IDA funds to recover the economy.

The Finance Minister said, "We have received $1 billion budget support from 2019 to April this year. It is expected that another $500 million budget support will be available in the current fiscal year.







