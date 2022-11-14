Razzaque calls for cultivating state-owned fallow lands

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque has sought cooperation of three ministries to take steps for cultivating fallow land to grow crops under Sugar Mill, Jute Mill, Textile Mill and Railways.

"To face possible food crisis amid unfavorable global situation, enormous scopes remain to take farming initiative of food grains, vegetable, pulse and oilseed on unused arable land under various state-owned agencies," a press release quoted the minister as saying on Sunday.

Dr Razzaque made this appeal in a demi-official (DO) letter to the ministries of Industries, Textile, Jute and Railways.

The agriculture minister has also sought personal initiatives of the three ministers in those ministries to bring fallow land under cultivation.

"The farming initiative on the fallow land under the three ministries would help to raise food production of the country to mitigate food shortages," the release added.

He said the concerned upazila officials under the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) will provide necessary assistance for farming, he said seeking their cooperation in this regard.

The world-wide food production and marketing have been facing challenges resulting from global pandemic coupled with Russia-Ukraine war, the release of agriculture ministry said.

Even sky-rocketing price of essential commodities including fertilizer and fuels and hampering supply chain have exposed a threat of food crisis all over the world.

Under the situation, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given directives for raising food production and not to keep any land uncultivated in an effort to enhance food security in the country, Dr Razzaque said.

He said the agriculture ministry is working relentlessly to raise crop output along with increasing crop farming areas, establishment of homestead garden and bringing fellow land under cultivation. "We must accelerate efforts in this regard, he pointed out."











