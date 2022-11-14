BD imports 6 Indian horses to pull President's cart

JODHPUR, Nov 13: Six Marwari horses have been exported from Jodhpur to Bangladesh where they will be used for carrying the cart of Bangladesh's President, an official of the All India Marwari Horse Society said.

This is for the first time that this indigenous breed of horse from the desert has been exported.

Jangjeet Singh Nathawat, Secretary of the All India Marwari Horse Society and Marwari Horse Stud Book Registration Society (MHSRS) of India, said that all these six horses reached Bangladesh on September 29.

"These horses have been ordered by Bangladesh police for the horse carriage of the President of Bangladesh," Nathawat said.

All six horses belong to Marwar Stud of Bal Samand Lake Palace, governed by the Umaid Bhawan Palace of Jodhpur, and have been registered as a 'Marwari horse' with the MHSRS.

"We kept striving to export Marwari Horses and succeeded in getting permission. The export would be on a case-to-case basis," said Nathawat, terming the development an outcome of constant efforts of the erstwhile ruler of Jodhpur and the patron of the society, Gaj Singh.

As a result of these endeavours, the animal husbandry department of the central government gave a no-objection certificate for the export of these horses, with a export licence provided by the Director General of Foreign Trade.

Marwari horses are one of the finest breeds of horses and considered the most elegant and enduring breed among all.

"It is a matter of great pride for us that the Bangladesh government has imported our horse for the state carriage of the President," Nathawat said, adding that similar demands of Marwari horses have been pouring in from the US, European, and Arabian countries.

Over the past one decade, the society in Jodhpur has been trying not only for the promotion and conservation of this breed of horse, but has also been striving for their exports considering their love among foreign horse lovers and equestrians.

Gajendra Pal Singh Posana, the joint secretary of the society said that there have been five meetings in the past 12-13 years to convince the ministry to allow export of this breed.

"There had been a demand of 40-50 such horses from Bangladesh but due to delay in sanction we could send only six horses after the last meeting with the minister Purushottam Rupala," Posana said.

He said that the Bangladesh Army was also in discussion with the society for the purchase of 20 Marwari horses, but due to delay in permission, obtained 17 Arabian horses from the Qatar government. Marwari horses are known for their elegance, beauty, gait and other features, which many have said to be incomparable with any other horse breed on the earth. -PTI









