

BD making progress in all socio-economic indicators

"Everyone should work shoulder to shoulder to keep up the progress towards sustainable development and transform Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country," said Dr Rizvi who joined 'PKSF Day' celebration programme as the chief guest via a video message at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB).

He said that as most PKSF activities are aligned with the SDGs, the Bangladesh government attached significant priority to PKSF's work.

Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), an apex development organisation, observed the 'PKSF Day-2022' with a slogan "Towards Development with Equity".

Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Sharifa Khan attended the event as special guest with PKSF Chairman Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman (QK) Ahmad in the chair.

PKSF Managing Director Dr Nomita Halder, in her opening speech, highlighted the PKSF's activities and its contribution to the socio-economic development of the country.

Citing findings from a recent study, Dr Halder said 74% of the Annual Development Budget for the 'Housing and Civic Service' sector went to six districts in FY 2021-2022, while the remaining 58 districts got only 26%. Jhenaidah, Satkhira, Kurigram, Thakurgaon, Dinajpur and Barguna each got just 0.20% of the budget, which is among the lowest, she said, underscoring the need for addressing this disparity.

With a slogan 'Towards Development with Equity,' Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) observed the PKSF Day 2022 through an elaborate programme at the KIB Auditorium in Dhaka.

Former chairmen M Syeduzzaman and Dr Muhammed Farashuddin and former managing directors of PKSF Badiur Rahman, Dr Md Abdul Karim and Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah shared their experience and memories with PKSF. They were honoredwith crests for their contribution to PKSF.

Dr QK Ahmad said the main goal of PKSF is to establish human dignity for all and at the heart of this approach is a nature of development that is inclusive, participatory and equitable.

"Apart from economic growth, we are working to develop human capacity as well," he added.

Sharifa Khan said PKSF in the past decade has diversified its activities immensely and there is not a single aspect of human life-- from birth till death-- that PKSF does not intervene.

PKSF was established by the government three decades ago to alleviate poverty through employment generation, PKSF MD Dr Nomita Halder said, adding: "Today, it is a family of 1.76 crore members, more than 90 per cent of whom are women."

Alongside financial support, she said PKSF is implementing various programmes for enterprise development, risk mitigation, housing for the poor, health, education, potable water, agriculture and climate-change impacts.

PKSF came into being as a specialized institution for poverty alleviation through the Presidential approval on November 13, 1989. PKSF officially started its journey in 1990. This is the first time PKSF is celebrating PKSF Day.

Members of PKSF's current Board and Executive Directors of its Partner organisations from across the country were also present at the event.













