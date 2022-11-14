WB to provide $250 million immediate budgetary support

The World Bank (WB) will provide US$250 million budget support to Bangladesh government to overcome the impact of economic crisis. Besides, the agency also assured another $750 million loan to the government within two years.

World Bank Vice President Martin Riser said this in a meeting with Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Sharifa Khan. The meeting was held in the ERD conference room in Sherbangla Nagar in the capital on Sunday.

Earlier, the WB vice president arrived in Dhaka on Saturday accompanied by the newly appointed Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan Abdoulaye Seck.

Bangladesh economy is going through crisis amid Russia-Ukraine war. Inflation has also become a big challenge due to spike in global commodity market, fuel and gas price. It has increased price of imported goods including food grains.

The macro economy is facing multi-faceted challenges due to volatility in dollar exchange rate and reduced remittance. So Bangladesh asked the World Bank for US$100 million budget support to face the challenges.

According to ERD sources, the World Bank has agreed to give an immediate loan of $250 million which is equivalent to about Tk 2,155 crorein Bangladesh currency. It will bear 2 per cent interest and repayable in 30 years with a grace period of five years.

The WB will provide this loan under Grid DPC series. The remaining $750 million will be provided within two years, the WB vice president of the South Asia region assured.

The meeting sources said, import of nine important products is likely to cost $8.2 billion more in 2022 than in 2021. To deal with these effects, a loan of $100 million was requested from the World Bank.

The agency will open a separate wing to deal with $250 million loan under Grid DPC in February 2023, the sources said.







