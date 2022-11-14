Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 November, 2022, 1:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

COP27 climate marchers demand justice despite protest restrictions

Published : Monday, 14 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

EGYPT, Nov 13:  Climate campaign groups marched at the UN climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on Saturday, calling for reparations for rising "loss and damage" caused by global warming, under the watchful eye of security staff who controlled the protest tightly.
The activists, including many Africans, insisted there could be "no climate justice without human rights" - and lamented that they had not been permitted to demonstrate outside the sprawling convention centre where the two-week talks are being held.
After marching down a road between two buildings packed with "pavilions" where countries and organisations are showcasing the measures they are taking to tackle climate change, about 600 protesters gathered in the desert sun for a rally.
Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, an environmental and indigenous rights activist from Chad who is also a UN climate "champion", said her people were dying because of floods and droughts, while indigenous people in the Pacific were losing their homelands.
"We cannot accept any decision here without loss and damage reparations," she told the crowd, adding that keeping to the 1.5 degrees-Celsius global warming limit in the Paris Agreement "is not negotiable".
The issue of "loss and damage" has climbed to the top of the political agenda at UN climate talks as the harm being done to frontline communities by extreme weather and rising seas has accelerated and spread in all parts of the world in recent years.
Developing nations are pushing hard at the COP27 summit in Egypt for a new fund to repair "loss and damage" from climate disasters - and for separate finance to try to prevent them happening.
But while wealthy nations have now recognised the problem, they remain reluctant to dig into their own pockets.
Tasneem Essop, executive director of Climate Action Network, which unites more than 1,900 non-governmental groups, told the rally people are suffering worldwide because of climate impacts, but also because of an "unjust and oppressive" economic system.
"The governments who have caused the climate crisis and made those who are least responsible for this crisis pay for it through their lives, their livelihoods, their homes and cultures - they owe us these reparations and they need to pay up now," she said.
 Nnimmo Bassey, director of the Health of Mother Earth Foundation, an ecological think-tank, repeated demands made by others earlier in the week that fossil fuel lobbyists - who researchers said number 636 at COP27, up more than 25% from last year - should be "kicked out of the COP".
On Friday, representatives of the oil and gas industry shared platforms with government officials to outline the measures they are taking to cut planet-heating emissions from their operations, on "Decarbonisation Day".    - REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
COP27 climate marchers demand justice despite protest restrictions
Apex court to take up ECP plea on PTI contempt cases on 15th
At least 19 killed in Egyptian minibus crash
India, UK 'need each other more than ever': Boris Johnson
Protesters hold posters reading "Stop coal, protect the climate!"
Indian Defence Minister praises Indian Army
Powerful Murdoch media dumps on Trump
Private jets at COP27 spark conflicting claims


Latest News
Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded
Govt turns blind, desperate and inhuman to cling to power: Fakhrul
US supports India for G20 presidency
BNP must forget about restoring caretaker govt before elections: Quader
Jatiya Party leader killed in Noakhali road accident
Depositors need not to be worried, no bank will get closed: BB
Bangladesh to hold next general election in January 2024: EC
'Damal' to hit theatres in 15 US cities Nov 18
England clinch T20 World Cup title
Bangladesh seeks more loans from WB amid economic woes
Most Read News
Makkia Hossain Maria's Stylish Abaya going to open 6th outlet in city
'Square Mother' Anita Chowdhury passes away
Petition filed for cancellation of bail of two ex-NSU trustees
Jhumon Das gets ad-interim bail, no bar to release
Joy launches 'Binimoy'
Joy testifies before court over 'plot to kill him after abduction'
Melbourne opened for Final as England opt to bowl against Pakistan
Pilgrims can now complete immigration process in Dhaka
PM urges foreign businessmen to invest in Bangladesh
PM opens 'Made in Bangladesh Week-2022'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft