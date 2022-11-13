7 shipload of food grain arrive at Ctg Port

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 12: Seven shipload of food grain arrived at Chattogram Port in one week, Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) sources said.

They said that the imported grains include, 49,400 tonne of wheat from Russia, 51,175 tonnes of

wheat from Ukraine, 5,300 tonne of rice from Myanmar, 50,000 tonne of rice from Myanmar, Vietnam and Thailand, another one lakh tonne of rice from from Thailand and 30,000 tonne of rice from Vietnam.

The government will import over 13 lakh tone of food grain over the next few months, said officials.

According to Food Minstry sources, the government will import 5.5 lakh tonne of rice and 7.5 lakh tonne of wheat to create food security stocks.







