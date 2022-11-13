E-ticketing for bus services in Mirpur area from today: DRTOA

To reduce passenger sufferings, 30 bus companies operating in Mirpur area in the capital would be brought under e-ticketing system from today, Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association (DRTOA) Secretary General Khandaker Enayet Ullah said at a press conference at Eskaton in the capital on Saturday.

He said that e-ticketing will be introduced for all the bus routes in the capital by January 31 and by February 28 for the suburbs.

He said that all the existing 5,650 buses run by 97 companies in the city and its suburbs would be brought under e-ticketing system.

Enayet said, "Passengers have been complaining that extra fares had been charged for long."

"To solve this problem, we introduced from September 22 the system of collecting fares through e-tickets for eight bus routes in Mirpur" he said.

At the beginning passengers stood in queues to buy e- tickets, he said.

As the earnings of the bus companies started to decrease, conductors sold e-tickets inside the buses which began to give profits, he said

Enayet said that the Transport Owners Association introduced a monitoring cell, coordinated by two officers to make the system efficient.

He said that the association uses three hotline numbers - 01618933531, 01618936185 and 01870146422 to attend to passengers' complaints.

The association also appointed eight checkers to ensure probity in the system.

Enayet said that the system was introduced to stop charging extra fares, unfair competition between bus services and reduce harassment of passengers.

He said that drivers and workers will be paid monthly salary.









