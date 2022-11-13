Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 November, 2022, 10:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

E-ticketing for bus services in Mirpur area from today: DRTOA

Published : Sunday, 13 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

To reduce passenger sufferings, 30 bus companies operating in Mirpur area in the capital would be brought under e-ticketing system from today, Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association (DRTOA) Secretary General Khandaker Enayet Ullah said at a press conference at Eskaton in the capital on Saturday.
He said that e-ticketing will be introduced for all the  bus routes in the capital by January 31 and by February 28 for the suburbs.
He said that all the existing 5,650 buses run by 97 companies in the city and its suburbs would be brought under e-ticketing system.
Enayet said, "Passengers have been complaining that extra fares had been charged for long."
"To solve this problem, we introduced from September 22 the system of collecting fares through e-tickets for eight bus routes in Mirpur" he said.
At the beginning passengers stood in queues to buy e- tickets, he said.
As the earnings of the bus companies started to decrease, conductors sold e-tickets inside the buses which began to give profits, he said
Enayet said that the Transport Owners Association introduced a monitoring cell, coordinated by two officers to make the system efficient.
He said that the association uses three hotline  numbers - 01618933531, 01618936185 and 01870146422 to attend to passengers' complaints.
The association also appointed eight checkers to ensure probity in the system.
Enayet said that the system was introduced to stop charging extra fares, unfair competition between bus services and reduce harassment of passengers.
He said that drivers and workers will be paid monthly salary.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Some countries have resisted 1.5°C goal in COP27 text: US
7 shipload of food grain arrive at Ctg Port
UN chief tells Myanmar junta to get democracy 'back on track'
E-ticketing for bus services in Mirpur area from today: DRTOA
Activists favour student-friendly leadership in BCL
BCL asked not to form new bodies before central council
BNP has started nomination business: Quader
6 more die of dengue, 918 hospitalised


Latest News
2 drug peddlers held with 6,000 Yaba pills in Joypurhat
PM to inaugurate 50 industrial units, other facilities in EZs on Nov 20
UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved
US Democrats maintain Senate majority
Independence Cup Football begins today
Bangladesh signs security cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia on Sunday
Buet student Fardin might have been killed in Dhaka: DB
MCG gears up for repeat of classic ENG v PAK final
None but people will show red card to BNP in December: Quader
Sajeeb Wazed hands over Joy Bangla Youth Award to 10 winners
Most Read News
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at airport for carrying luxury watches
e-tickets for all minibuses in Mirpur from Sunday
Bangladesh signs security cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia on Sunday
BNP's grand rally in Faridpur begins
'AL doesn't waste country's money, spends every penny for people's interest'
Mobile internet services disrupted amid BNP rally in Faridpur
56 gold bars worth Tk 4.5 cr seized at Ctg airport
SC to conduct judicial proceedings as per previous schedule from Sunday
BNP's former councillor among 32 arrested in Dhaka
Digital Innovation Fair held in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft