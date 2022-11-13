Video
Activists favour student-friendly leadership in BCL

Hundreds aspire to be prez, secy in council on Dec 3

Published : Sunday, 13 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Tausiful Islam

Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon and Golam Rabbani, former president and general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) were shown the door in 2019 before the end of their tenure over allegations of their involvement in controversial activities including committee trading in exchange of money and extortion which prompted Prime Minister and also Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina to remove them from the top posts.
Later Al-Nahean Khan Joy and Lekhak Bhattacharjee were given the charges of the Chhatra League with new glimpses of hope. However, they also failed to live up to their callings -performing organisational activities that include holding central council on time, forming district and district equivalent committees through conferences and reducing distance among     leaders and activists of the party; from the top level to the grassroots level.
However, ahead of the next BCL central council - 30th council - to be held on December 3 this year; although it was supposed to be organised a few years back, hundreds of BCL leaders have been running for the top posts, president and general secretary, with a slew of promises to run the party smooth.
Intending to reorganise the BCL, leaders and activists of the party expect the next leaders will be student-friendly, skilled, dedicated and moreover children of pro-liberation war families so that they can recover the loss that the earlier two committees caused to the party.
Sad Bin Kader Chowdhury, Orgainising Secretary of BCL, said he expects such leadership in the next committee who can play a role in fighting challenges of extremism and added the leaders must work for Sheikh Hasina holding the spirit of the Liberation War.
"The leadership should come from ideal family," he added, emphasising the need of dedication to the party.
Meanwhile, Sad, also former Liberation War and Freedom Struggle Secretary of DU Central Students' Union (DUCSU), is a popular candidate among the BCL men as he undertook many humanitarian programmes during the Coronavirus pandemic that include serving free oxygen services to over 11,000 Covid affected patients and patients whoever needed oxygen across the country and providing 110 bicycles to meritorious and needy students of Dhaka University.
"We expect leaders who devote themselves for the welfare of the students and who understand students' requirements," said Tanjirul Islam, an activist of Masterda Surja Sen Hall of DU.
Candidates from Dhaka divisions are Deputy ICT Affairs Secretary Ehsan Ullah Piyal and Fazlul Haque Muslim Hall President Anowar Hossain Nayeem.
Joint General Secretary Tahsan Ahmed Rasel, Vice President Mazharul Islam Shamim and Deputy Social Welfare Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, a UN acclaimed Real Life Hero, are aspiring for the top posts, hailing from Chattogram region.
From the Faridpur belt, Law Secretary Fuad Hossain Shahadat, Employment Affairs Secretary Roni Muhammad of central committee and Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall President Shahidul Haque Shishir are candidates for the next committee.
Central Organising Secretary Ferdous Alam and DU General Secretary Saddam Hussain from Rangpur are also in discussion.
Liberation War and Research Secretary Mehedi Hasan Tapos and Deputy Literary Affairs Secretary Rakib Siraji from Mymensingh while Deputy Science Secretary Khondaker Habib Ahsan from Khulna and another Deputy Science Secretary Sobur Khan Collins from Barishal are expecting to get a berth in the top positions.
Joining the central council of the BCL on December 3, the AL President will announce the name of the leaders and hand over charges of the Chhatra League.
Meanwhile, intelligence agencies are also active in the field collecting data of the candidates and providing the information to the AL supreme leader so that she can select BCL leaders who are capable of facing the challenges centering the next national election.


