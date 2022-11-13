Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 November, 2022, 10:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BCL asked not to form new bodies before central council

Published : Sunday, 13 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) has imposed embargo on the current leadership of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of AL, regarding the forming of any new committee of any unit before its central council on December 3 this year.
AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim on Saturday said that the current office-bearers -- AL-Nahean Khan Joy and Lekhak Bhattacharjee- of the BCL will not be able to provide committees before the national council.
He said these things while talking to the journalists at the AL President's Dhanmondi political office.
Nasim said, "Chhatra League cannot give 'paper committee' of any district, upazila or university unit especially any unit through new press release."
Earlier, after the date of the council was finalized on November 4, the central leadership of the BCL had given several unit committees and the ban was given as there was controversy over them.
The 30th National Council of BCL will be held on December 3 at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan and AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend as chief guest. New committee of the student front will be formed on that day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Some countries have resisted 1.5°C goal in COP27 text: US
7 shipload of food grain arrive at Ctg Port
UN chief tells Myanmar junta to get democracy 'back on track'
E-ticketing for bus services in Mirpur area from today: DRTOA
Activists favour student-friendly leadership in BCL
BCL asked not to form new bodies before central council
BNP has started nomination business: Quader
6 more die of dengue, 918 hospitalised


Latest News
2 drug peddlers held with 6,000 Yaba pills in Joypurhat
PM to inaugurate 50 industrial units, other facilities in EZs on Nov 20
UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved
US Democrats maintain Senate majority
Independence Cup Football begins today
Bangladesh signs security cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia on Sunday
Buet student Fardin might have been killed in Dhaka: DB
MCG gears up for repeat of classic ENG v PAK final
None but people will show red card to BNP in December: Quader
Sajeeb Wazed hands over Joy Bangla Youth Award to 10 winners
Most Read News
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at airport for carrying luxury watches
e-tickets for all minibuses in Mirpur from Sunday
Bangladesh signs security cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia on Sunday
BNP's grand rally in Faridpur begins
'AL doesn't waste country's money, spends every penny for people's interest'
Mobile internet services disrupted amid BNP rally in Faridpur
56 gold bars worth Tk 4.5 cr seized at Ctg airport
SC to conduct judicial proceedings as per previous schedule from Sunday
BNP's former councillor among 32 arrested in Dhaka
Digital Innovation Fair held in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft