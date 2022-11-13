BCL asked not to form new bodies before central council

The ruling Awami League (AL) has imposed embargo on the current leadership of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of AL, regarding the forming of any new committee of any unit before its central council on December 3 this year.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim on Saturday said that the current office-bearers -- AL-Nahean Khan Joy and Lekhak Bhattacharjee- of the BCL will not be able to provide committees before the national council.

He said these things while talking to the journalists at the AL President's Dhanmondi political office.

Nasim said, "Chhatra League cannot give 'paper committee' of any district, upazila or university unit especially any unit through new press release."

Earlier, after the date of the council was finalized on November 4, the central leadership of the BCL had given several unit committees and the ban was given as there was controversy over them.

The 30th National Council of BCL will be held on December 3 at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan and AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend as chief guest. New committee of the student front will be formed on that day.













