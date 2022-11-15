Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 November, 2022, 10:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP has started nomination business: Quader

B\'baria AL council held

Published : Sunday, 13 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Staff Correspondent

B'baria AL council held
Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP has started the nomination business now. He said, "BNP is taking huge money from candidates by saying to make minister or MP. People will show red card to BNP."
Quader said these while inaugurating the council of Brahmanbaria district AL. The council was held at Niyaz Muhammad Stadium in Brahmanbaria city on Saturday afternoon.
AL Presidium Member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Salim was the chief guest at the council while Brahmanbaria -3 Constituency lawmaker and President of district AL Ubaidul Moktadir Chowdhury was in the chair.
Obaidul Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "The game will be played against Tarique Rahman, who embezzled thousands of crores of taka from Bangladesh. The FBI came from America and testified in court that Tarique Rahman was a money launderer."
"Tarique left for London with a secret pledge not to do politics anymore. Game will be played against their corruption. Game will be played in the elections. The game will be played at Sheikh Hasina's call next December," he added.
Awami League general secretary said, "BNP is saying about showing red card to us. BNP is doing more fouls in the game. People will show red card to BNP."
Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif was the main speaker in the council.      The council of Brahmanbaria district AL was held after a long eight years. Before this, the leaders and supporters from each upazila appeared at the rally place with a procession with slogans.
On the occasion of the council, every alley of the district town was full of slogans.
The council was supposed to start at 10:00 am but it started at 2:00 pm due to late arrival of guests.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
COP27 enters final week with stand-off over funding
Fans painting graffiti on the walls of K M Das Lane
Covid: 2 deaths, 38 new cases
Dengue: 3 die, 760 patients hospitalised
Hope to see free, fair election in BD: Japanese Envoy
Clash at AL's council in Sunamganj leaves one dead, 50 injured
New office timing 9:00am to 4:00pm from today
Biden, Xi stress need to work together as they meet for talks ahead of G20


Latest News
2 killed, 10 injured in Narsingdi tri-collision
Offices, banks start at new timing
German fans call for boycott of Qatar World Cup
Save our cities and people: DNCC mayor at COP27
Ctg Abahani make winning start in Independence Cup
G20 starts in Bali as Ukraine war, raging inflation top agenda
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
Pakistan-Afghan border crossing closed after clashes
Bangladesh, Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 'Global Shield' climate funding
EC to seek President's intervention to retain NID services
Most Read News
Western leaders want to militarize Southeast Asia: Lavrov
Execution of Russian defector shown in video
Bangladesh surprises world by its development: WB
Why not 10th grade for primary assistant teachers: HC
FIFA World Cup countdown enters final week
Titas starts disconnecting lines of 3,000 customers for unpaid bills
Clash at AL’s council in Sunamganj leaves one dead
Newly elected Zila Parishad chairmen, members sworn in
Dr Gafur gets Bangabandhu Gold Medal as best researcher
Never heard of stuffing ballot boxes at night: Japanese envoy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft