BNP has started nomination business: Quader

B'baria AL council held

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP has started the nomination business now. He said, "BNP is taking huge money from candidates by saying to make minister or MP. People will show red card to BNP."

Quader said these while inaugurating the council of Brahmanbaria district AL. The council was held at Niyaz Muhammad Stadium in Brahmanbaria city on Saturday afternoon.

AL Presidium Member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Salim was the chief guest at the council while Brahmanbaria -3 Constituency lawmaker and President of district AL Ubaidul Moktadir Chowdhury was in the chair.

Obaidul Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "The game will be played against Tarique Rahman, who embezzled thousands of crores of taka from Bangladesh. The FBI came from America and testified in court that Tarique Rahman was a money launderer."

"Tarique left for London with a secret pledge not to do politics anymore. Game will be played against their corruption. Game will be played in the elections. The game will be played at Sheikh Hasina's call next December," he added.

Awami League general secretary said, "BNP is saying about showing red card to us. BNP is doing more fouls in the game. People will show red card to BNP."

Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif was the main speaker in the council. The council of Brahmanbaria district AL was held after a long eight years. Before this, the leaders and supporters from each upazila appeared at the rally place with a procession with slogans.

On the occasion of the council, every alley of the district town was full of slogans.

The council was supposed to start at 10:00 am but it started at 2:00 pm due to late arrival of guests.











