6 more die of dengue, 918 hospitalised



The number of dengue patients is rising day by day. The photo was taken from Dengue Ward of Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital in the city on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

During this period, 918 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the latest deaths, three were reported from Dhaka while one from Chattogram, taking the death toll in these two divisions to 121 and 50, respectively.

Of the new patients, 530 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 388 outside it, according to the

DGHS.

A total of 3,275 dengue patients, including 2,024 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The directorate has recorded 47,670 dengue cases and 44,196 recoveries so far this year.

This year's fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease reached 182 on Tuesday, exceeding all previous records in Bangladesh.

Earlier the country recorded the highest 179 deaths from Dengue in a year in 2019. -UNB











