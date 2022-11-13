AL won't be allowed to play games with people's right to vote: Fakhrul



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking at the Faridpur divisional rally at the Abdul Aziz Institution ground on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Locals complained that internet services were disrupted since 10:00am, during the BNP's rally. All transport services returned to normal after the divisional mass meeting.

Speaking at the Faridpur divisional rally at the Abdul Aziz Institution ground he said, "We have no other option but to bring back democracy and voting right in the country. Along with the people we have to fight against the government's oppression."

Mentioning that, "No more game will be allowed in the name of elections," Fakhrul said, "The Awami League government has to step down and hand over power to a caretaker government. That caretaker government will form a new Election Commission and under that EC the national election will be held."

He alleged, in the last two general elections Awami League government usurped power by playing a game and deceived the people in the name of election.

Despite various obstacles including 38 hours transport strike thousands of BNP leaders, followers and members of its associate bodies from five districts Faridpur, Rajbari, Shariatpur, Madaripur and Gopalganj participated in the rally.

Although the Awami League has a strong position in these districts, the gathering in the BNP rally was eye-catching. All in all, BNP leaders and activists are claiming the rally a success.

Earlier, BNP held rallies in Chittagong, Mymensingh, Khulna, Rangpur and Barisal.

The rally was supposed to start at 2:00pm but the leaders started delivering speeches from 11:00am due to huge gathering of people.

BNP Joint Secretary General Mahbub Uddin Khokon said, BNP's peaceful assembly is going on. If there is a conflict situation, BNP will not take responsibility for it. The government has to bear all responsibility."

Meanwhile, the leaders and activists raised various demands including the release of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia, elections under the caretaker government, protest against the increase in commodity prices, bringing Tarique Rahman back to the country.

As part of the party's planned divisional rally, Faridpur district unit BNP organised the programme at Komorpur Abdul Aziz Institution's premises, around 6km away from Faridpur district town.

The rally venue was almost filled with BNP leaders and activists on Friday night as they gathered there in advance from the adjacent districts fearing obstacles by the ruling party men and police and hassles caused by the bus strike.

BNP leaders and activists came to the district town from different areas by train, launches, boats, trucks and small vehicles like human haulers, auto rickshaws, three-wheelers, motorbikes, and micro-buses.

A similar strike was also enforced ahead of BNP's divisional rallies in Barishal, Rangpur and Khulna, but thousands of party leaders, activists and supporters participated in the rallies overcoming the obstacles.

Meanwhile, the internal and long-distance bus services returned to normal after the divisional mass meeting of BNP in Faridpur.









