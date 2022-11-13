Rice price soaring despite availability of imported, local Boro in market

Despite the availability of Boro rice and arrival of ship loads of imported rice in the market, the price of the staple food item has increased once again by Tk 3 to Tk 4 per kg.

Traders complain that excessive prices are being charged in rice markets due to price manipulation of the unscrupulous syndicates. That's why many people have reduced the quantity of rice purchase for the time being.

They said that there is no shortage of rice anywhere in the country, including wholesale and retail markets. However, the price of rice is increasing due to various reasons.

Ershad, a rice trader at Segun Bagicha kitchen market in the capital, said the price of rice is increasing every day. The price of rice increased by Tk 3 to Tk 4 per kg during the week. The price is also increasing in the retail market.

Ainul Haq, mills owner in Dinajpur District said generators had to be used to keep the mills running as there was no power supply as per demand. The cost of production is increasing as the price of diesel increases. Again due to shortage of rice in the market, mills are not being run properly. Because of this, the price of rice in the market has increased by Tk 3 to Tk 4 per kg.

Noorjahan Begum, a housewife, bought two kilograms of coarse rice at the rate of Tk 60 per kg from M/s Maer Doa Rice Agency in Segunbagicha Bazar of the capital on Saturday. She said that three days ago he bought the same rice for Tk 57.

When asked what is the reason for the price increase, the shopkeeper Sabuj Mia said, "In the last two-three days, the price of all rice has increased up to Tk 100 to Tk 150 per bag (50 kg). But we did not increase the price due to our previous purchase. But now it has to be increased."

Retail rice sellers in the capital said that the price of miniket rice was Tk 66 to Tk 72 per kg three-four days ago. Currently it is being sold at Tk 70 to Tk 76. And from Tk 56 to Tk 57, Lata (BR-28) rice was sold at Tk 60 to Tk 61.

Wholesale rice traders in Babubazar and Badamtali areas of the capital said that the price of miniket rice was Tk 66 to Tk 67 per kg in their market even a few days ago. On Saturday it was sold at Tk 68 to Tk 70. Lata rice of Tk 53 to Tk 54 was sold at Tk 55.

Trader said the rice that is currently available in the country's market is from Boro season. There is a shortage of rice in the market before the end of Boro and Aman. And at this time the price of rice increases. Although the government has approved private imports to deal with the crisis, the dollar-crisis is not importing.

Apart from this, early harvesting of Aman paddy has started in some districts of the country. Even if the supply in the Aman rice market increases, the price will be stopped, the stakeholders think. However, it is known that many people are buying more rice due to the fear of a food crisis in the world and in the country in the coming year.

Abdur Rashid, owner of M/s Rashid Rice Agency, a wholesale rice trader in Babubazar in Old Dhaka, told the Daily Observer that there is no shortage of rice in the market. Sales are also relatively low. However, the price of all types of rice has increased by Tk 3 to Tk 4 per kg. They are also forced to sell at higher prices by increasing the prices.

Nirad Baran Saha, President of Naogaon District Paddy-Rice Farmers' Association, said there will be no shortage of paddy-rice in the country if the production is good in the upcoming Boro season.

Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) President Golam Rahman said the businessmen who are looking for opportunities have created this situation to charge high prices. The government should take into consideration the suffering of the common people and bring the price of rice under control. Besides, if the price of rice increases during the upward trend of commodity prices, the suffering of the common people will increase. And if the price of coarse rice increases, the low-income people face more problems. Therefore, the former secretary of the government also thinks that the government needs to monitor this issue as soon as possible.

On Saturday, this correspondent visited a few markets in the capital and found gourds were being sold at Tk 60 to Tk 80, kachur lathi at Tk 60, sweet pumpkin pieces at Tk 40. Jhinga Tk 70, Chichinga Tk 70 and Patol Tk 60. Radish is being sold at Tk 60 per kg. Green banana hali Tk 40, Green papaya Tk 25 to Tk 30. A kg of long brinjal is being sold at Tk 80. Round brinjal is being sold at Tk 90 to Tk 100 per kg. Cucumber is being sold at Tk 80 per kg. Tomatoes are being sold at Tk 130. A kg of potato is being sold at Tk 30. Green chilli is being sold at Tk 80 per kg in the market. Tk 400 to Tk 450 per kg of dry chillies.

Earlier last month, the government fixed the price of refined loose sugar at Tk 90 and refined packaged loose sugar at Tk 95. But sugar is being sold at Tk 20 to Tk 25 more than this price. Still there is a shortage of sugar in the market.











