Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 November, 2022, 10:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

AL never wasted country's money, spends every taka in people's interest: PM

Published : Sunday, 13 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

AL never wasted country's money, spends every taka in people's interest: PM

AL never wasted country's money, spends every taka in people's interest: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday categorically said Awami League has never wasted the country's money, rather it uses every taka in people's interest, for their wellbeing, and considering their brighter future.
She said this while inaugurating the construction work of Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway - aimed to facilitate fast entry and exit of vehicles to and from the capital.
She joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.
Sheikh Hasina said that no one has gone away, taking money from country's forex reserve.
"This fear is always in their (BNP's) mind. BNP will say this. The reason behind this is that their leader Tarique Zia has been convicted for seven years and fined Tk 20 crore in money laundering case. He is now an absconding criminal," she said.
She also said that BNP is habituated with money
laundering while they always think it is normal to take away money from the country.
The Prime Minister said that the government is investing from the country's forex reserve, as if it takes loans from other countries' banks, it has to repay that dollar with interest.
"If we use our own dollars through Sonali Bank, that money remains in our country. Keeping that in our mind we have given USD 8 billion," she said.
She mentioned that Bangladesh has given some dollars to Sri Lanks as loan while they were in deep economic crisis.
The Prime Minister said that BNP often questions about the money in the forex reserve.
"They are trying to spread propaganda across the country regarding the reduced reserve amount," she said.
In this regard, she said that when BNP was in power, the forex reserve was only USD 2.9 billion, and during 2001-2008, it was increased to USD 5 billion only.
"From that position we were able to raise that up to about USD 48 billion. It was increased during coronavirus pandemic when communication, transport, import and everything was almost stopped," she said.
But, she mentioned, when the world started opening up, import increased, especially the inflation and recession due to the coronavirus and Ukraine-Russia war created a blow over the economy worldwide and Bangladesh is also affected due to that.
"We are paying our import expenditure from reserve money, besides we have given vaccines free of cost and arranged coronavirus tests free of cost. Developed countries across the globe did not do this vaccination and testing free of cost. We have procured vaccines by giving cash. After that, we got vaccines as grants," she said.
Sheikh Hasina said that food prices, transportation cost, fuel price, edible oil, wheat price, lentil price and corn price also have increased around the world.
"We are importing those. We are producing rice and other food items, apart of those we have to import some other items. We had to import some items while we were affected in flood and cyclone," she said.
The Prime Minister said that what the government is spending is just for the people of the country and their welfare.
"For procuring food for them, procuring medicines for cancer, fertiliser, fuel and electricity. We are procuring those with cash money."
She also said that Bangladesh has procured aircraft and doing river dredging with reverse money.
Regarding the apprehension of scarcity of food in the coming days, she again requested all to utilise every inch of land for food production to avert any kind of food related crisis.
"Briefly describing various positive impacts of the Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway, the Prime Minister asked the concerned authorities to complete the project quickly.
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming And Bridges Division Secretary Md. Monjur Hossain also spoke at the programme.
A video documentary on the Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway was screened.      -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Some countries have resisted 1.5°C goal in COP27 text: US
7 shipload of food grain arrive at Ctg Port
UN chief tells Myanmar junta to get democracy 'back on track'
E-ticketing for bus services in Mirpur area from today: DRTOA
Activists favour student-friendly leadership in BCL
BCL asked not to form new bodies before central council
BNP has started nomination business: Quader
6 more die of dengue, 918 hospitalised


Latest News
2 drug peddlers held with 6,000 Yaba pills in Joypurhat
PM to inaugurate 50 industrial units, other facilities in EZs on Nov 20
UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved
US Democrats maintain Senate majority
Independence Cup Football begins today
Bangladesh signs security cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia on Sunday
Buet student Fardin might have been killed in Dhaka: DB
MCG gears up for repeat of classic ENG v PAK final
None but people will show red card to BNP in December: Quader
Sajeeb Wazed hands over Joy Bangla Youth Award to 10 winners
Most Read News
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at airport for carrying luxury watches
e-tickets for all minibuses in Mirpur from Sunday
Bangladesh signs security cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia on Sunday
BNP's grand rally in Faridpur begins
'AL doesn't waste country's money, spends every penny for people's interest'
Mobile internet services disrupted amid BNP rally in Faridpur
56 gold bars worth Tk 4.5 cr seized at Ctg airport
SC to conduct judicial proceedings as per previous schedule from Sunday
BNP's former councillor among 32 arrested in Dhaka
Digital Innovation Fair held in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft