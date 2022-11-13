‘No Money for Terror’ confce in Delhi on Nov 18-19

New Delhi, Nov 12: The Ministry of Home Affairs is organizing a 'No Money for Terror' (NMFT) conference here on November 18 and 19. The conference intends to bring together representatives of 75 countries and international bodies for extended deliberations.

Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah will participate in the conference and reiterate India's determination in its fight against terrorism as well as its support systems.

The Home Ministry said that hosting the conference reflects the importance being given by the Modi government to the issue of international terrorism as well as its zero- tolerance policy against this menace.

This conference aims to take forward discussions on combating terrorist financing held by the international community in the previous two Conferences in Paris (2018) and Melbourne (2019). It also intends to include discussions on technical, legal, regulatory and cooperation aspects of all facets of terrorism financing. It attempts to also set the pace for other high level official and political deliberations focussed on countering terrorist financing.

Discussions at the third edition of the ministerial conference will focus on global trends in terrorism and terrorist financing, use of formal and informal channels of funds for terrorism, emerging technologies and terrorist financing and requisite international co-operation to address related challenges.

For several years now, countries across the world have been affected by terrorism and militancy. The pattern of violence differs in most theatres but is largely engendered by a tumultuous geo-political environment, coupled with prolonged armed sectarian conflicts.

