Sunday, 13 November, 2022, 10:30 AM
Youths to take BD forward with merit, hard work: Joy

Published : Sunday, 13 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

People of Bangladesh know how to solve their own problems. This is our wonderful Bangladesh. The youths will be the pride of future Bangladesh. The youths of today will take the leadership of Bangladesh in the future, said Prime Minister's Information and Communication Technology Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy.
He said these things at the 'Joy Bangla Youth Award-2022' ceremony on Saturday.
In this event held at Sheikh Hasina National Youth Institute in Savar, Sajeeb Wazed Joy urged the youth to come forward to build a better Bangladesh with a combination of talent and hard work.
Addressing the youths, he said, "If you have self-confidence, patriotism and the spirit of freedom, you can do everything for your country. For this, the youths should have the spirit of independence."
The Joy Bangla Youth Award ceremony started with the national anthem. The main part of award distribution in this event started at 3:00pm. Centre for Research and Information (CRI) Chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy was present there at that time.
He presented the awards to the ten final winning organizations and two individuals and organizations who received lifetime honours. CRI Trustee and State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid Bipu were also present on the occasion.
Earlier, Young Bangla, the largest youth platform, announced the names of the top 28 shortlists of the sixth Joy Bangla Youth Award. The top 10 organizations were selected for the Joy Bangla Youth Award after scrutinizing more than 600 organizations of young people who applied from all over the country.
Earlier, Young Bangla announced the names of the top 28 nominated organizations for this award. CRI Trustee Radwan Mujib Siddiq congratulated all the organizations published in this list.
The 'Joy Bangla Youth Award' was introduced to recognize the best youth organizations of the country for their humanitarian work and contribution to the society. Many organizations that have won this award have already won various international awards including Children's Peace Award, Diana Award.


