Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 November, 2022, 10:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Rangpur region to produce over 1.13 lakh tonnes of onion

Published : Sunday, 13 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

RANGPUR, Nov 12: The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) has fixed a target of producing 1,13,976 tonnes of onion from 9,755 hectares of land for all five districts in Rangpur agriculture region during the current Rabi season.
Officials of the DAE said farmers have already started farming early tuber varieties of onion after harvesting short duration Aman rice to harvest those from this month-end and reap better profits.
"The DAE has fixed the onion production target taking into consideration its growing onion and high price to meet local demand of the spicy commodity" Additional Director of the DAE for Rangpur region Agriculturist Mohammad Shah Alam said.
During the last (2021-2022) Rabi season, farmers produced 1,03,809 tonnes of onion by cultivating the ctop on 9,163 hectares of land in the region.
"Following different pragmatic steps taken by the government, production of onion continues increasing every year in the last thirteen years to meet its local demand and attain self-reliance," Alam said.
Earlier, farmers produced 1,06,205 tonnes of onion during the 2020-2021 Rabi season, 89,970 tonnes during the 2019-2020, 66,886 tonnes during the 2018-2019 and 62,673 tonnes of onion during the 2017-2018 Rabi seasons in the region.
The DAE, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute and Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture are providing quality seeds, training and technologies to farmers for enhancing onion production.
Besides, commercial banks are disbursing easy-term agriculture loans among farmers to make the intensive onion and other winter crops' farming programme successful in the region.    -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rangpur region to produce over 1.13 lakh tonnes of onion
Bangladesh Coast Guard arrests 6 people with huge foreign currency
BGB seizes crystal meth, Yaba worth Tk 11.46cr in Teknaf
Youth stabbed to death ‘over playing billiards’ in Bogura
Two-day photo exhibition on ‘arson terrorism’ kicks off at DU
213 bottles of phensidyl recovered in C'nawabganj
Air Astra to sponsor BD Int’l Travel, Tourism Expo
Two drug peddlers held with 14.2-kg ganja in Natore


Latest News
2 drug peddlers held with 6,000 Yaba pills in Joypurhat
PM to inaugurate 50 industrial units, other facilities in EZs on Nov 20
UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved
US Democrats maintain Senate majority
Independence Cup Football begins today
Bangladesh signs security cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia on Sunday
Buet student Fardin might have been killed in Dhaka: DB
MCG gears up for repeat of classic ENG v PAK final
None but people will show red card to BNP in December: Quader
Sajeeb Wazed hands over Joy Bangla Youth Award to 10 winners
Most Read News
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at airport for carrying luxury watches
e-tickets for all minibuses in Mirpur from Sunday
Bangladesh signs security cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia on Sunday
BNP's grand rally in Faridpur begins
'AL doesn't waste country's money, spends every penny for people's interest'
Mobile internet services disrupted amid BNP rally in Faridpur
56 gold bars worth Tk 4.5 cr seized at Ctg airport
SC to conduct judicial proceedings as per previous schedule from Sunday
BNP's former councillor among 32 arrested in Dhaka
Digital Innovation Fair held in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft