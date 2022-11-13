BGB seizes crystal meth, Yaba worth Tk 11.46cr in Teknaf

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Friday claimed to have seized drugs worth nearly Tk 11.46 crore in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf upazila.

Based on a tip-off, a patrol team of BGB intercepted a boat carrying a suspected smuggler in the Naf river of Teknaf upazila at 6:50pm while he was heading towards the Beribadh area, said Lt Col Sheikh Khalid Md Iftekhar, Commander of BGB-2 battalion.

At one stage, the BGB challenged the boat.

Sensing danger, the man on the boat escaped but the BGB men seized a bag containing 2.11kg of crystal meth and 30,000 Yaba tablets worth Tk 11.46 crore, he said. -UNB













