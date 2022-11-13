Youth stabbed to death ‘over playing billiards’ in Bogura

BOGURA, Nov 12: A 21-year-old was stabbed to death, allegedly over playing billiards, at Namajgarh intersection in Bogura district town on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Habibur Rahman Bipul, son of Saiful Islam of the area. Sharafat Islam, additional superintendent of police (Sadar Circle), quoting witnesses, said some 6-7 people including Bipul, were playing billiards at an establishment named 'Break and Run', located in the area.

At one stage, Bipul engaged in a heated argument with the other playmates as they asked him to stay off the game around 8:45 pm. Later, one Shakil, who was in the team, stabbed Bipul with a knife, leaving him injured, the SP said. -UNB









