Sunday, 13 November, 2022, 10:28 AM
Two-day photo exhibition on ‘arson terrorism’ kicks off at DU

Published : Sunday, 13 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

A two-day photo exhibition on what is described as the 'arson terrorism' carried out in the country from 2013-15, centering the 10th parliamentary elections till 2015 was launched at TSC of University of Dhaka (DU) on Saturday.
Tanvir Hasan Saikat, former member of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) and current deputy social service secretary of Bangladesh Chattra League (BCL) central unit, organised the exhibition to make people aware of the atrocity of arson terrorism.
A total of 38 pictures published in several media and some unpublished on the arson terrorism were displayed on the exhibition, he said adding that number of pictures might be increased at the exhibition to be continued till Sunday evening.
Asked why he organised the exhibition, BCL leader Tanvir told UNB that the anti-liberation war and country forces, militants and their collaborators who killed people by carrying out arson terrorism from 2013 to 2015 in the country are reviving further to do so.
Fearing of further arson terrorism and other heinous deeds, he organised the two-day exhibition to make people aware of the inhumane works.    -UNB


