CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Nov 12: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered 213 bottles of contraband phensidyl from Shibganj frontier in the district in the early hours of Saturday.

BGB said, being informed, a patrol team of BGB from Telkupi border out post raided Chakpara border area around 2:50am and found the aforesaid bottles of phensidyl in an abandoned condition. -BSS