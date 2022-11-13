Air Astra to sponsor BD Int’l Travel, Tourism Expo

Air Astra has become the title sponsor of the Bangladesh International Travel and Tourism Expo 2022 which will be held from December 1 to 3, organised by the Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB).

Both parties have signed an agreement of sponsorship in this regard on Saturday.

Air Astra Chief Executive Officer Imran Asif and ATAB Secretary General Abdus Salam signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

In a press conference held at Dhaka hotel on Saturday, Imran Asif said, "We will start our domestic operation with four aircraft in November. The number of aircraft in our fleet will be increased to 10 by the next year."

Imran added the Air Astra will take preparation to operate international flights at the end of 2023.











