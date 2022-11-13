Two drug peddlers held with 14.2-kg ganja in Natore

RAJSHAHI, Nov 12: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two alleged drug peddlers from a highway in Natore district and recovered 14.2 kilograms (KGs) of cannabis (Ganja) from their possession earlier on Saturday morning.

The arrested were identified as Rohidul Islam, 35, son of late Abul Hossain, and Musa Sarker, 28, son of Soleman Ali, RAB sources said here on Saturday morning.

On a tip-off, a team of the RAB conducted a raid in Rajapur area under Baraigram upazila around 3:00am and arrested them with the hemp after searching a Dasuria-bound private car, RAB sources said. The arrestees with the seized contraband goods along with the vehicle were handed over to the police. -BSS











