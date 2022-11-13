Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 November, 2022, 10:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Two drug peddlers held with 14.2-kg ganja in Natore

Published : Sunday, 13 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

RAJSHAHI, Nov 12: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two alleged drug peddlers from a highway in Natore district and recovered 14.2 kilograms (KGs) of cannabis (Ganja) from their possession earlier on Saturday morning.
The arrested were identified as Rohidul Islam, 35, son of late Abul Hossain, and Musa Sarker, 28, son of Soleman Ali, RAB sources said here on Saturday morning.
On a tip-off, a team of the RAB conducted a raid in Rajapur area under Baraigram upazila around 3:00am and arrested them with the hemp after searching a Dasuria-bound private car, RAB sources said. The arrestees with the seized contraband goods along with the vehicle were handed over to the police.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rangpur region to produce over 1.13 lakh tonnes of onion
Bangladesh Coast Guard arrests 6 people with huge foreign currency
BGB seizes crystal meth, Yaba worth Tk 11.46cr in Teknaf
Youth stabbed to death ‘over playing billiards’ in Bogura
Two-day photo exhibition on ‘arson terrorism’ kicks off at DU
213 bottles of phensidyl recovered in C'nawabganj
Air Astra to sponsor BD Int’l Travel, Tourism Expo
Two drug peddlers held with 14.2-kg ganja in Natore


Latest News
2 drug peddlers held with 6,000 Yaba pills in Joypurhat
PM to inaugurate 50 industrial units, other facilities in EZs on Nov 20
UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved
US Democrats maintain Senate majority
Independence Cup Football begins today
Bangladesh signs security cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia on Sunday
Buet student Fardin might have been killed in Dhaka: DB
MCG gears up for repeat of classic ENG v PAK final
None but people will show red card to BNP in December: Quader
Sajeeb Wazed hands over Joy Bangla Youth Award to 10 winners
Most Read News
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at airport for carrying luxury watches
e-tickets for all minibuses in Mirpur from Sunday
Bangladesh signs security cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia on Sunday
BNP's grand rally in Faridpur begins
'AL doesn't waste country's money, spends every penny for people's interest'
Mobile internet services disrupted amid BNP rally in Faridpur
56 gold bars worth Tk 4.5 cr seized at Ctg airport
SC to conduct judicial proceedings as per previous schedule from Sunday
BNP's former councillor among 32 arrested in Dhaka
Digital Innovation Fair held in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft