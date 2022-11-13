Bandarban: tourism ban extended till Nov 16

BANDARBAN, Nov 12: Bandarban district administration has further extended the temporary ban on tourism in Ruma, Rowangchhari, and Thanchi upazilas till November 16 as part of high security measures.

A public notice regarding the extension was issued from Bandarban Deputy Commissioner's office on Saturday following a letter from Bandarban Cantonment.

Taking into consideration the safety of tourists, the travel ban on domestic and foreign tourists has been extended in the three upazilas, said the notice signed by Yasmin Parvin Tibriji, Bandarban Deputy Commissioner. This is the sixth such restriction imposed for the safety of tourists amid anti-militancy drive in the district's remote forested areas. -UNB













