People get benefits of digitalisation: KCC Mayor

KHULNA, Nov 12: Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque on Saturday said people are now getting benefits of digitalization in all sectors.

"We are living in digital era and we touched the digital milestone some years back under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and with the cooperation of his ICT adviser Sazeeb Wazed Joy," he said, speaking as the chief guest while inaugurating "JOBGHAR", a government and private job searching portal, at Hotel Castle Salam in the city.

All information are now available through digital networks and the youths get help to find jobs and in other fields, said the mayor, adding that country's economy became stronger during Covid-19 because of digitalization.

Facilitating entrepreneurs of digital 'Jobghar', the chief guest said youths will get opportunity to apply for jobs through this site.

Founder Managing Director and CEO of 'Jobghar' Palash Chandra Roy presided over the meeting while Khulna Press Club President S M Nazrul Islam, Chief Engineer of KDA Kazi Sabirul Alam, Managing Director of Gazi Medical College Hospital Dr Gazi Mizanur Rahman, Professor Dr Anwarul Haque Zoadder and Chairman of 'JOBGHAR' Shimul Roy, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Later, the KCC mayor inaugurated the Third National Onference-2022 of Honey Farmers, Researchers and Consumers Alliance at the City Convention Center as chief guest. Over 300 honey traders, researchers and farmers joined the conference. -BSS











