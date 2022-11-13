DU IBA graduation  ceremony held

The Graduation ceremony of BBA 26th batch, MBA 62nd batch, EMBA and DBA programme of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of Dhaka University (DU) was held in a befitting manner at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city on Friday.

A total of 256 students of different batches were awarded graduation degree in the ceremony.

Speaking as chief guest, DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman congratulated the graduates and said, "The IBA is a unique and prestigious institute which has been producing skilled business graduates since its inception."

He urged the graduates to play a pivotal role in establishing knowledge and technology-based, equitable and inclusive society with humanitarian values.

"You must work sincerely to fulfil the expectation of the nation as well as betterment of the family, society and country," the VC added.

IBA Director Prof Mohammad Abdul Momen presided over the function while Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder attended it as the Graduation speaker.











