Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 November, 2022, 10:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Hasan demands extra WCF allocation to recoup disaster losses

Published : Sunday, 13 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

Dr Hasan Mahmud speaking at session of the ongoing COP-27 titled "Highlighting Loss and Damage to Water and Sanitation Infrastructures due to Climate Hazards in Bangladesh" organised by the WaterAid at Bangladesh pavilion in Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh on Friday. photo: pid

Dr Hasan Mahmud speaking at session of the ongoing COP-27 titled "Highlighting Loss and Damage to Water and Sanitation Infrastructures due to Climate Hazards in Bangladesh" organised by the WaterAid at Bangladesh pavilion in Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh on Friday. photo: pid

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has demanded World Climate Fund's (WCF) separate allocations to offset the billions dollar water related damages incurred by Bangladesh due to climate change induced disasters.
The minister was addressing a sideline session of the ongoing COP-27 titled "Highlighting Loss and Damage to Water and Sanitation Infrastructures due to Climate Hazards in Bangladesh" organised by the WaterAid at Bangladesh pavilion in Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh on Friday evening.
He said many, at first, didn't want to admit the issue of massive damage to water and sanitation due to the natural disasters.
But, the extent of damage in many climate vulnerable countries including Bangladesh is huge said Hasan, also Awami League (AL) joint general secretary.
He said funding should be allocated separately by creating different sectors for meeting and mitigating these losses.
He termed the joining of the world leaders including the US President Joe Biden in the COP-27 as a ray of hope.  He also expressed his apprehension over the climate fund due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
The minister said immediate initiatives should be taken to stop the Russia-Ukraine war to save the world.
Hasan, who is also an environmentalist, highlighted different climate change impacts on Bangladesh's water supply and sanitation.
Those impacts included the rise of sea level and increasing temperature, unseasonal rainfall, increased drought and saltwater intrusion into coastal areas, erosion of river banks, the occurrence of cyclones and floods and damage caused by flash floods in urban areas, he added.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rangpur region to produce over 1.13 lakh tonnes of onion
Bangladesh Coast Guard arrests 6 people with huge foreign currency
BGB seizes crystal meth, Yaba worth Tk 11.46cr in Teknaf
Youth stabbed to death ‘over playing billiards’ in Bogura
Two-day photo exhibition on ‘arson terrorism’ kicks off at DU
213 bottles of phensidyl recovered in C'nawabganj
Air Astra to sponsor BD Int’l Travel, Tourism Expo
Two drug peddlers held with 14.2-kg ganja in Natore


Latest News
2 drug peddlers held with 6,000 Yaba pills in Joypurhat
PM to inaugurate 50 industrial units, other facilities in EZs on Nov 20
UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved
US Democrats maintain Senate majority
Independence Cup Football begins today
Bangladesh signs security cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia on Sunday
Buet student Fardin might have been killed in Dhaka: DB
MCG gears up for repeat of classic ENG v PAK final
None but people will show red card to BNP in December: Quader
Sajeeb Wazed hands over Joy Bangla Youth Award to 10 winners
Most Read News
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at airport for carrying luxury watches
e-tickets for all minibuses in Mirpur from Sunday
Bangladesh signs security cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia on Sunday
BNP's grand rally in Faridpur begins
'AL doesn't waste country's money, spends every penny for people's interest'
Mobile internet services disrupted amid BNP rally in Faridpur
56 gold bars worth Tk 4.5 cr seized at Ctg airport
SC to conduct judicial proceedings as per previous schedule from Sunday
BNP's former councillor among 32 arrested in Dhaka
Digital Innovation Fair held in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft