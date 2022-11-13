Injured owner dies at Ctg hospital

FENI, Nov 12: The owner of a jewelry shop, who sustained injuries in an attack by a gang of robbers on October 30 at Jamaddar Bazar in Sonagazi upazila of Feni district, died at Chattogram Imperial Hospital early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Arjun Chandra Bhaduri, 50 of the upazila.

Khaled Hossain, officer-in-charge of Sonagazi Police Station, said a group of armed robbers, riding on two motorbikes, entered the jewelry shop of Arjun Chandra at Jamaddar Bazar.

They took away gold ornaments worth Tk 50 lakh after stabbing its owner and exploding a bomb that left Arjun critically wounded.

He was taken to Sonagazi Upazila Health Complex from where he was taken to Imperial Hospital in Chattogram, said Manik Bhaduri, nephew of Arjun.

After battling life for eleven days, Arjun succumbed to his injuries around 2 am on Saturday while undergoing treatment at the ICU of the hospital.

Four people who suffered minor injuries were given first aid. Police are trying to arrest the robbers, said OC Khaled. -UNB











