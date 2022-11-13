

HC comes down heavily on money launderers



However, the HC to have made such comment, we believe is very significant in the wake of recent rise in money laundering and we are in full agreement with its observation that money launderers are enemies of the nation who should face the trial.



Equally frustrating is the Anti-Corruption Commission- ACC's failure to submit the charge sheet in this case even after five years have elapsed. Does such inaction of ACC, a state agency send a wrong signal to the criminal? Specially, in the context of a legal system where there is a provision for the defendants to pursue a chance to prolong the trial and dilly-dally in repaying, ultimately allowing the culprits still a legal march over the victims?



Much with optimism, we term the latest HC remark on money laundering to be one that emphasizes the importance of a stricter money laundering law and would fill with renewed hope the people, who have lost their trust on country's extant legal system. Simultaneously, it will send a clear message to those thugs who bluff innocent people capitalizing on their simplicity and trust.



Money laundering is a serious threat to our national economy. In recent years we have seen how this curse crippled our banking sector to an alarming level. The amount of money smuggled out through so-called business groups as Hallmark, Bismillah, Crescent, Anon tax and many others simply manifests our weak regulatory system in financial sectors.



Economists have long been of the opinion that one of the biggest challenges for country is prevent money from being laundered. Containing money laundering is a must to achieve a sustainable economy.



The amount of money smuggled out of the country through Basic Bank is only the tip of iceberg. And if the amount of money laundered so far through so called upstart groups that mushroomed in the country could have been checked, we believe, inflation in the country would not have turned so terrific today.



Unless the damaging practice is not deterred in the wake of present global economic reality, country's economy would undeniably face a direr situation in the days ahead.



While the HC stance against money launderers have made us optimistic, we think it is equally important for the ACC to make its service live up to people's expectations.

