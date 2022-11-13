Video
Letter To the Editor

Drug trade on the rise

Published : Sunday, 13 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Dear Sir
The rate at which drug dealing and drug abuse is on the rise is surely alarming. In the past, such things would take place in narrow alleyways or similar places, but recently that is not the case. I have witnessed such acts multiple times out in the open. It is a very uncomfortable sight when the offenders, especially the youth, show such disregard for the people around them. Often, many are also under the influence, so they don't even realise how wrong their behaviour is and it projects a very negative image of our society.

It seems that the law enforcement agencies are not doing enough to curb such activities. Drug use amongst the youth is a severe problem which tends to impact their personality, physical, social and emotional wellbeing in a very destructive manner. We must all collectively act now to help the youth from going astray before it's too late.

Farhad Zaman Noor
Student, Department of Physics, University of Dhaka



