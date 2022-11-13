

Save earth from air pollution



As a result, the number of people in Dhaka is constantly increasing. Due to the increase in population, the amount of sewage, household waste is also increasing. The only way to dump these wastes is on the banks of the Buriganga, Shitalaksha and Turag rivers that surround Dhaka. As a result, people are finding it difficult to breathe in the river, that is, people's lives are now disturbed due to environmental pollution. On top of that, unplanned road digging, flyover, metro rail, modernization of Wasar water line and other work pressures in the city development have left the soil and dust alone.



During the monsoons, the residents of the capital suffer from water logging and water logging, and now during the dry season they suffer from the miseries of dust. On winter mornings it becomes difficult to tell which fog is and which dust haze is. As a result, the health risk and environmental pollution of the people living in Dhusar Dhaka have increased.



Especially due to various development projects in Dhaka city including metrorail, flyover, some areas of the capital have turned into a state of dust, along with these, the black smoke of old public transport with no fitness, the black smoke of old public transport, the smoke of brick kilns everywhere in Dhaka outside of the rules, are identified as one of the causes of pollution by environmentalists.



To keep the capital city of Dhaka free from air pollution, all agencies and related ministries should play an effective role. In this case, Metrorail, WASA, flyover, brickworks should be developed according to the rules and regulations. Legal action will be taken against those who violate the law. But unfortunately, the truth is that in our country there are laws, but the laws are not enforced. As a result, more or less everyone is disobeying the law. As a result, the pollution of Dhaka city is gradually increasing.



According to the latest 'Air Quality Life Index' data published by the Energy Policy Institute of the University of Chicago in the US, air pollution has reduced the average life expectancy of people across the country by about five years and four months. About seven years and seven months have been reduced in Dhaka.



According to the study, the air pollution rate in each of the 64 districts across the country is at least three times higher than the World Health Organization guidelines.



Polluted air contains airborne solids and liquids, including soot, smoke or dust, which are referred to as 'particulate matter'.

The most lethal of these particles is called the microscopic 'particle 2.5'. That is only three percent of the diameter of a human hair, which is inhaled by humans. Most of this pollution comes from fossil fuels which are mainly produced from car engines or power plants.



These particles are immediately mixed with the blood and spread throughout the body. As a result, people get sick with various diseases at this time. For this, the dust prevention system must be ensured at any cost. If not, the incidence of diseases like cold, fever, influenza, cough, asthma will increase. And the primary symptoms of corona virus are cold, cough, sneezing and shortness of breath. Even now, just as people panic when they have a common fever, body temperature is checked with a fever measuring device before entering many government, private institutions or many places. If the body temperature is high, in many cases it is not allowed to enter inside. That is, now the name of fear is fever and cough. One of the causes of fever and cough is polluted air. As a result we have no other option but to block polluted air.



The number of patients with respiratory problems has increased the most due to air pollution. Along with asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and LPD (Lyskoproliferative Disease) are also emerging. According to a study by the environmentalist organization Paribha Bachao Andolan (PABA), dust pollution ranks at the top among the various types of pollution in the capital Dhaka. Due to this, the harmful effects on public health are increasing. Diseases spread due to contaminated dust. The institute demanded the formulation and implementation of an effective law taking into account the negative impact on the environment and health of the research.



However, in the meantime, the High Court has given instructions to control the air pollution in and around Dhaka city. At the same time, the court has directed the concerned authorities to implement the 9-point directive to prevent air pollution. The concerned institutions including the Department of Environment have been asked to submit a report in this regard by taking necessary steps within the stipulated time limit.



In January 2020, the High Court gave 9-point instructions to prevent air pollution. Due to the lack of effective initiatives to implement the directives of the High Court, the citizens of the capital did not get fresh air even for a single day this year, which is very sad.



Covering loads of soil/sand/waste transport trucks and other transport vehicles in Dhaka city; Covering soil/silt/cement/stone/construction materials in under-construction areas; City Corporation will sprinkle water in the city; Roads, including culverts; Vehicles emitting black smoke should be impounded; According to the Road Transport Act, vehicle movement should be ensured and overdue vehicles should be stopped; Illegal brick kilns must be stopped; Closure of all tire factories operating without environmental license and; City Corporation should take steps to remove them including filling bags of daily waste from markets, shops. In fact, if these instructions of the High Court are followed, it will be possible to reduce the level of air pollution to a large extent.



More trees need to be planted to prevent air pollution in Dhaka. A ban on felling of large trees should be imposed.



If the things responsible for the pollution continue like this, the people of Dhaka will soon be in dire straits. For this, observations of doctors, experience of air pollution experts and experts, planning and action should be taken into consideration.

The writer is student and campus journalist , University of Chittagong









