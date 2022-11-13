

Bangladesh’s last hope remains in COP27



Kyoto Protocol was the first attempt to legally binding the nations. COP21 in Paris on 12 December 2015 is the first successful conference where every nation pledgeof constrain carbon emissions. Agreement also stuck on finance andclimate change adaption in Paris Agreement. 197 signatory States endorsed Paris Agreement; of those 190 states had formally approved this agreement as their domestic law. In COP15 countries aim to rapidly reduce greenhouse gases and achieve "Net Zero" emission by 2050. In this agreement, countries commit to limit temperaturefrom below 2C to 1.5C. In this summit, developed countries agreed to jointly provide $100b annually by 2020. In COP26 summit in Glasgow, nations committed to increase adaptation funding and protecting forestlands. It is a matter of factual error, none of the demands of vulnerable states have been meet right after the events.



Thissummit willpay heed to the global policies, National Determined Contributions (NDCs) and lose and damage-based climate finance. COP27 nearly term policy actionsamid 2030 NDCs to reduce emissions over the decade, financing $100b per year, and rejecting loan-based finance to help vulnerable countries for boosting development; decrease fatalities and long-term strategies for achieving zero emissions. According to United nations only 23 states have been provided their NDCs.Climate finance distribution is going to be most exercising hot-cake through COP27 summit. Ahead of COP27 developing countries have set out their goals for triggering climate finance, sanctioning money for promoting "Green Economy" and zero carbon emission.



In the time of global inflation, Bangladesh saw two destructive natural disaster events in this year between May 17 and October 3. 176 were crushed to death by the Cyclone Sitrang and cataclysmic floods and damaged thousands of acres of croplands, embankments, households and livestock that costs millions of dollars.



Climate vulnerability is the turning point of Bangladesh's climate diplomacy. Bangladesh is one of the most climate vulnerable countries; ranked 7th position. Direct impact of climate change like drought, cyclone, and floods causes many deaths and affected more than 12 million people in Bangladesh. Bangladesh lost 11,450 people, witnessed 185 extreme weather events and lost $3.72 billion. As vulnerable country Bangladesh might tighten climate policies and create pressure to urgently implement them in COP27 summit.



Previously under the presidency of Bangladesh, CVF emerged as legitimate voice. In 2015 COP summit addressing climate change mitigation, settling up Climate Trust Fund and promoting "Loss and damage" based compensation mechanism; Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been conferred the title "UN Champions of the Earth" award. As one of the five influential dealmaker H'nable PM Sheikh Hasina called "the voice of the vulnerable" by the BBC. Bangladesh is not the emitter, but one of the worst sufferers. This could be the main point of Bangladesh's negotiation in COP27 summit.



Burning fossil fuel, coal and gas are the main causes of carbon emission. Industrialist and developed countries are the largest emitter of carbon dioxide. They emit 80% of the global carbon. Only China emits 10.06GT in a year, which is the 30% of global carbon emissions; double than second highest emitter United States. China, United States, India, Russian Federation, Germany, Iran, Australia, Canada, South Korea emit the highest amount of carbon dioxide. Vulnerable nations should create pressure to tighten carbon emission through increasing carbon tax from companies.



Ahead of COP27, Sheikh Hasina opined in an article, "It's time to follow through on the Glasgow Climate Pact." As a vulnerable nation, Bangladesh needs to address it climate vulnerability. It can propose to increase climate finance as grants rather than loan.It can create pressure to submit NDCs to those countries who that did not submit their NDC goals and make them promise to update their NDCs. Promoting and inventing carbon free technologies, jute fiber-basedproducts, ban single-use plastic products, and Sustainable agriculture, waste management and promoting mass education;should be accordance to Bangladesh's manifesto. Bangladesh can promote Climate Migration Fund; creating insurance facilities for climate vulnerable countries; and increasing adaptation funding in this summit.



Climate Change continuously to increases migration crisis in Bangladesh. By 2050, this situation will be more vulnerable. Every Year an average 700,000 people are compelled to displace in Bangladesh internally, while the nearly 13 million of people will be displaced. World Bank survey estimated that, Bangladesh will require USD 12.5 billion per year to tackle the climate crisis. So, Bangladesh needs to put a cap on soaring climate crisis and government level policy implementation nationwide.



Bangladesh's bilateral and multilateralrelationship between among other countries will help them to negotiate. Bangladesh's practicing climate friendly projects like scraping 10 coal-fired plants;aiming 40 giga-watt renewable energy within 2041; Delta Plan 2100 which aims to shape a safe, climate resilient and prosperous data; adapting capacity building program through funding Climate Trust Fund and Climate Migration Fund is setup it as an example for dealing with climate crisis. As facing the same hurdle, it can ally with other nations for combat climate crisis.Combination of political and diplomatic leadership and apposite presentation is needed togain Bangladesh's success in COP27 summit.

The writer is student, Department of Peace & Conflict Studies, University of Dhaka. & General Secretary, Green Movement Bangladesh













