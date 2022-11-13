‘Prof Quayyum helps establish Islam through its beauty’



Magura DC Dr Ashraful Alam receiving a copy of the 'A Great Scholar Prof Hasan Abdul Quayyum (Rah) Souvenir-2022' as the chief guest from Gaddinshin Pir of Dariapur Sharif Alhaj Shah Arif Billah Mithu at a function held at Dariapur Sharif Jame Masjid in Sreepur Upazila of Magura District on Wednesday. photo: observer

Speakers stressed this at the publication ceremony of "A Great Scholar Prof Hasan Abdul Quayyum (Rah) Souvenir-2022" at Dariapur Sharif Jame Masjid in Sreepur Upazila of Magura District on Wednesday.

Central committee of Professor Hasan Abdul Quayyum Foundation organised the programme, which was chaired by its Chairman and Gaddinishin Pir of Dariapur Sharif Alhaj Shah Arif Billah Mithu.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Ashraful Alam attended the function as the chief guest while Additional Superintendent of Police Md Nazim Uddin Al Azad was present on the occasion as the special guest, along with Upazila Nirbahi Officer (Sreepur) Shyamananda Kundu and Officer In-Charge of Sreepur Police Station Md Jabbarul Islam.

Chief Executive Officer of Dariapur Sharif Journalist Md Bashir Hossain Miah, Dariapur Union Parishad Chairman Md Abdus Sabur, Senior Photo Journalist Motiur Rahman Tuku and Sreepur Correspondent of The Daily Observer Khan Abu Hasan Liton also attended the event, which was moderated by Assistant Attorney General Advocate Miah Sirajul Islam.

Professor Quayyum was a famous Islamic scholar, Director of Islamic Foundation Bangladesh, author, poet and Pir of Dariapur Sharif.

Highlighting the life and works of the great Islamic scholar, the speakers said he always tried to establish the facts and practices of fundamental issues and beauties of Islam. He never compromised with the issues of Almighty Allah and His best creation Prophet Muhammad (SM), they said.

He always maintained a very simple living throughout his life, they added.

The souvenir contains 28 articles and poems that were written by Professor Hasan Abdul Quayyum and his well-wishers. SREEPUR, MAGURA, Nov 12: Professor Hasan Abdul Quayyum played a significant role in the fields of Islamism, literature and journalism through his books and articles published in different newspapers, speeches in TV and Radio programmes, and discussions on contemporary Bangladesh.Speakers stressed this at the publication ceremony of "A Great Scholar Prof Hasan Abdul Quayyum (Rah) Souvenir-2022" at Dariapur Sharif Jame Masjid in Sreepur Upazila of Magura District on Wednesday.Central committee of Professor Hasan Abdul Quayyum Foundation organised the programme, which was chaired by its Chairman and Gaddinishin Pir of Dariapur Sharif Alhaj Shah Arif Billah Mithu.Deputy Commissioner Dr Ashraful Alam attended the function as the chief guest while Additional Superintendent of Police Md Nazim Uddin Al Azad was present on the occasion as the special guest, along with Upazila Nirbahi Officer (Sreepur) Shyamananda Kundu and Officer In-Charge of Sreepur Police Station Md Jabbarul Islam.Chief Executive Officer of Dariapur Sharif Journalist Md Bashir Hossain Miah, Dariapur Union Parishad Chairman Md Abdus Sabur, Senior Photo Journalist Motiur Rahman Tuku and Sreepur Correspondent of The Daily Observer Khan Abu Hasan Liton also attended the event, which was moderated by Assistant Attorney General Advocate Miah Sirajul Islam.Professor Quayyum was a famous Islamic scholar, Director of Islamic Foundation Bangladesh, author, poet and Pir of Dariapur Sharif.Highlighting the life and works of the great Islamic scholar, the speakers said he always tried to establish the facts and practices of fundamental issues and beauties of Islam. He never compromised with the issues of Almighty Allah and His best creation Prophet Muhammad (SM), they said.He always maintained a very simple living throughout his life, they added.The souvenir contains 28 articles and poems that were written by Professor Hasan Abdul Quayyum and his well-wishers.