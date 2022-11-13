Video
Sunday, 13 November, 2022, 10:23 AM
Home Countryside

Three electrocuted in 3 dists

Published : Sunday, 13 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondents

Three people including a teenage boy have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Gazipur, Naogaon and Rangpur, in four days.  
SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: A man was electrocuted in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Mojibur Rahman, 35, a resident of Nimaichala area in the upazila.
According to locals, the man came in contact with a live electric wire in the morning while he was connecting an electric water pump in his house, which left him dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sreepur Police Station (PS) Mohammad Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident.
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Ganesh Singh, 18, son of village police member Shree Bijet Singh, a resident of Singarul area under Aranagar Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Ganesh Singh was hoisting the flag of Brazil on the roof their tin-shed house at noon on the occasion of the World Cup Football-2022.  
At one stage, he came in contact with live electricity there, which left him critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.
Dhamoirhat PS OC Md Mozammel Haque Kazi confirmed the incident.
RANGPUR: A man was electrocuted in Sahebganj area in the city on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Abujar Rahman, 42, a resident of Bhetarkuti Bazar area under Kawnia Upazila of the district.
Local sources said the man came in contact with a live electric wire in the morning while he was working in an under construction building in Sahebganj Battala area in the city, which left him critically injured.
Later, locals rescued the injured and took him to Haragachha Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on duty doctor.


