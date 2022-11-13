Four found dead in four districts

Four people including a minor girl have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Dinajpur, Noakhali, Panchagarh and Pabna, on Friday.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from a pond in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Mannan, 80, son of late Mohorom Mandal, a resident of Kharibari area in Parbatipur Upazila of the district.

Police sources said Abdul Mannan left Kutubdanga Bazar in Chirirbandar Upazila for home in the evening.

Later on, some pedestrians spotted his body in a pond in Kutubdanga Durgapur area under Amarpur Union at around 7pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the pond and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.

The family members of the deceased said Abdul Mannan was an epilepsy patient. He might have been slipped into the pond, and drowned there.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chirirbandar Police Station (PS) Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a college student in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Md Yeasin, 18, son of late Jamal Uddin, a resident of Ward No. 2 Hasonpur area under Neyazpur Union in the upazila. He was an eleventh grader at Sonapur Degree College.

According to locals, the boy lived alone in the village home as his parents live in Dhaka.

However, he was found hanging inside his room at around 8:45am. Locals, later, informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 11am and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sudharam Model PS OC Anwar Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case has been filed with the PS in this regard.

BODA, PANCHAGARH: Another body of a four-and-a-half year old girl, who went missing after a boat capsized in the Karatoya River on September 25, has been recovered from Aulia Ghat area in Boda Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Joya Rani, daughter of Birendranath Rai, a resident of Ghatiarpara Village in the upazila.

A group of workers said bad odour was spreading from under sand when they were working to extract stones from the river and a decomposed body was seen after lifting sand from there.

Being informed, members of Fire Service and police rushed to the scene, and recovered it.

The body was handed over to the deceased's family members in the evening.

So far, 71 bodies have been recovered in the boat capsize incident.

On September 25, a boat carrying over 100 people, mostly Hindu devotees, sank in the middle of the river while heading towards Badheshwari Temple on the occasion of Mahalaya.

ISHWARDI, PABNA: Police recovered the hanging body of a van-puller from a bamboo bush in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mintu Pramanik, 45, son of late Mohsin Pramanik, a resident of Dashuria Sultanpur Village in the upazila.

According to police sources, Mintu went out of the house on Thursday afternoon. He had been missing since then.

Later on, local farmers saw the body was hanging inside a bamboo bush at around 9am on Friday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Ishwardi PS Inspector (Investigation) Hadiul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and the reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.











