Child patients with pneumonia on rise in Feni



Feni General Hospital. photo: observer

All patients are not accommodated in 250-Bed Feni General Hospital. Additional patients are treated on veranda and corridor.

But relatives of child patients complained of various irregularities and sufferings.

Hospital authorities said, they are hiccupping to handle all patients due to staff shortage. Vacant posts of doctors, nurses and other staffs have been lying in the hospital for a long time.

A visit on November 8 found increasing patients in the child department. Nurse Shyamoli Rani said, 29 patients were admitted from morning to noon; earlier on November 7, 78 ones were admitted; and in two days, a total of 107 patients took admission at the hospital.

Gurdian Noor Nahar said, her son Adil is two years and 20 days old; he suffered fever for three days; later on, he was admitted to the hospital; but Adil was treated on corridor due to seat crisis.

Huge crowd of patients was seen at the outdoor. They were affected with cold diseases. Guardians were seen standing impatiently with their sick babies in front of the emergency department.

In-charge of nurses Momena Begum said, "Huge patients are admitted every day. Our nurse staff is not sufficient. Despite that we're trying our beast. In rich countries, one nurse sees four patients. But here one nurse sees many ones. There is none to see our plight."

Residential Medical Officer of the hospital (RMO) Dr. Asif Iqbal said, 107 are admitted to the 26-bed child ward.

"There is manpower crisis in our hospital," he added.

"With limited manpower, we're trying to continue services round the clock," the RMO maintained.

Not only children, but also people of all ages are being affected by different diseases due to seasonal change.

But physicians advised people for not to be worried about it.











