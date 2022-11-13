Video
Sunday, 13 November, 2022
Countryside

Six people drown in five districts

Published : Sunday, 13 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Six people including three minor children drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Kurigram, Mymensingh, Pabna, Chapainawabganj and Bhola, in recent times.
CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: An elderly man drowned in a pond in Chilmari Upazila of the district early Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Tazrul Islam, 60, son of late Tasir Uddin Munshi, a resident of Belerbhita Moujakhana area in the upazila. He was a jeweller by profession.
The deceased's son Faruq Mia said Tazrul Islam went out of the house at around 2am.
Later on, his body was found floating on water in a pond nearby the house at dawn.
His body was, later, recovered from the pond.
The family members of the deceased said Tazrul Islam might have been slipped into the pond at early hours, and drowned there.   
NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: Two minor children drowned in Nandail Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
The deceased were identified as Arafat Hossain, 4, son Ashraful Islam, and his cousin sister Taslima Akhter Lora, 3, daughter of Aminul Islam. They were residents of Uadang Madhupur Village under Singrail Union in the upazila.  
Local and the deceased's family sources said Arafat and Taslima were playing beside a pond nearby the house in the evening.
At one stage of playing, they fell in the pond while their family members were unaware of it.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued them from the pond, rushed the children to Nandail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.
Local Union Parishad Member Russell Mia confirmed the incident.
SANTHIA, PABNA: A schoolboy drowned in a pond in Santhia Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Mostakim Maruf, 16, son of Azadul Ali, hailed from Uttara in Dhaka. He was an SSC examinee.
According to police, Maruf along with his friend was taking bath in a pond in Santhia Municipality in the morning. He drowned at one stage of swimming in the pond.
Later on, his body was recovered from there.
Officer-in-Charge of Santhia Police Station Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.
CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man drowned in the Mohananda River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shukuddi, 55, a resident of Bargharia Jamadar Para area under Sadar Upazila.
It was learnt that the man drowned in the Mohananda River in the morning while he was catching fish there under a bridge.
Later on, a team of fire service personnel recovered the body from the river at around 10 am after conducting a search.
BHOLA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Tazumuddin Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Samia Akter, 2, daughter of Sabuj Mia, a resident of Baliakandi Village under Chandpur Union in the upazila.
It was learnt that the child fell down into a pond next to their house in the afternoon while she was walking along the bank of the water body.
Later on, the family members recovered the body of the child from the pond.


